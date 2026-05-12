TNB Renews Strategic Sponsorship with Malaysia Hockey Confederation to Elevate National Sports Development

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has extended its long-term partnership with the Malaysia Hockey Confederation for 2026-2030, emphasizing sustainable growth and grassroots talent development in Malaysian hockey.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad, the primary electricity provider in Malaysia, has formally entered into a renewed sponsorship agreement with the Malaysia Hockey Confederation , covering the period from 2026 to 2030.

This strategic partnership, which was solidified during a signing ceremony at the Leo Moggie Convention Centre, aims to propel the development of hockey across the nation through a sustainable and comprehensive framework. The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Mohammed Taufiq Johari, who witnessed the commitment between the two entities.

This latest agreement is a continuation of a relationship that began in 2006, demonstrating a profound long-term dedication by the utility company to ensure that Malaysian hockey thrives from the grassroots level all the way to the most prestigious international arenas. By securing this long-term contract, both parties are ensuring a stable financial and operational foundation for the sport over the next five years.

Shamsul Ahmad, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Tenaga Nasional Berhad, highlighted that this collaboration is far more than a standard corporate sponsorship. He described it as a strategic investment in the future of Malaysian youth and the overall health of the national sporting landscape. According to him, sports are instrumental in fostering essential life skills such as discipline, a spirit of cooperation, and a strong sense of identity among the younger generation.

Over the past nearly two decades, the company has demonstrated its unwavering support by channeling more than 60 million Ringgit into various hockey initiatives. These funds have been critical in establishing competitive leagues, organizing major tournaments, nurturing teenage talent, and ensuring the national team is well-prepared for global competitions.

For the year 2025 alone, the financial commitment is expected to exceed 7.6 million Ringgit, focusing specifically on international tournaments, grassroots development, and the rigorous training of young athletes to ensure they meet international standards. Furthermore, this partnership is intricately linked to the Environmental, Social, and Governance goals of Tenaga Nasional Berhad, particularly regarding social development and community empowerment.

By investing in sports, the company aligns itself with the National Sports Vision 2030, which seeks to build a sports ecosystem that is inclusive, highly competitive, and capable of delivering high-performance results. The goal is to create a pipeline of talent that can consistently represent Malaysia with pride on the world stage.

This alignment ensures that the corporate objectives of the company contribute positively to the national agenda of human capital development through athletic excellence, transforming the way sports are managed and funded in the country. Subahan Kamal, the President of the Malaysia Hockey Confederation, expressed his gratitude for the consistent support provided by the utility company, noting that the current successes of Malaysian hockey are inextricably linked to this partnership.

One of the most significant achievements resulting from this collaboration is the TNB Thunderbolts grassroots program, which has successfully produced more than 100 players who have gone on to represent the national and senior teams. Additionally, the Adopted Hockey Schools program has expanded to include seven key institutions, including the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School, Bukit Jalil Sports School, SMK Seberang Temerloh, SMK Anderson, SMK Pengkalan Permatang, SMK Syed Hassan, and Melaka High School.

Through these schools, students gain access to specialized equipment, modern facilities, and structured training regimens, along with exposure to competitive matches and continuous performance monitoring, ensuring a professional pathway for aspiring hockey stars in Malaysia





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