TM launches standalone FIFA World Cup 2026 passes on Unifi TV

Telekom Malaysia offers a separate Season Pass and Daily Pass for the 2026 World Cup, giving fans HD access to all 104 matches via three dedicated Unifi TV channels without bundling it with regular subscriptions.

Telekom Malaysia (TM) has decided not to bundle the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 with any of its regular Unifi TV subscription packages, including its popular Sports Pack.

Instead, the tournament will be offered as a separate, standalone product that viewers must purchase in addition to any existing Unifi TV plan. TM confirmed that all 104 matches of the 2026 World Cup will be streamed live in high definition across three dedicated Unifi TV channels.

These channels are accessible through the standard Unifi TV web portal, the Unifi TV set‑top box, and the Unifi TV 2.0 application, which runs on smartphones, tablets, Android TV boxes, and selected smart‑TV platforms such as Android TV, Samsung Tizen and LG WebOS. The decision to keep the World Cup offering distinct from regular packages underscores TM's strategy to create a premium, event‑specific experience for football fans while preserving the integrity of its existing content bundles.

The pricing structure for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Unifi TV is split into two distinct passes. The Season Pass, currently the only option available for purchase, grants unrestricted access to all three World Cup channels for the entire duration of the tournament, as well as replays and highlight reels.

Season Pass holders also retain access to a broad range of premium entertainment channels-including HBO, Cinemax, tvN Movies and beIN Sports-plus on‑demand titles from Unifi TV's Catch‑Up library, from 11 June through 10 July. Moreover, the pass remains active for an additional eleven days after the final match, allowing fans to revisit any content until 31 July. The Daily Pass, which will become available on 12 June, is designed for viewers who only need coverage for a single match day.

Once purchased, the Daily Pass unlocks the three World Cup channels at 23:00 on the evening before the chosen date and automatically disables access at 23:59 on the match day. This window includes live matches, replays and highlights.

For example, a fan buying a Daily Pass for 12 June would gain entry to the channels at 23:00 on 11 June, enabling them to watch the Group A clash between South Korea and Czechia at 10:00, as well as the early‑morning Group A fixture between Mexico and South Africa at 03:00 on 12 June. After the pass expires, the channels continue to be retained for future use, allowing the same pass to be activated again for any subsequent match day.

Purchasing either pass is straightforward. Customers can buy the passes via the Unifi TV official website, the MyUnifi mobile app, the Unifi TV 2.0 app, or through the Unifi Self‑Care portal. The system synchronises the activation times across all devices, ensuring a seamless viewing experience whether the user watches on a laptop, a smartphone, or a smart‑TV set‑top box.

By separating the World Cup offering from its regular bundles, TM aims to attract both hardcore football enthusiasts willing to pay for full‑tournament coverage and casual viewers who only want to catch a single match. The approach also allows TM to generate additional revenue from a globally significant sporting event without diluting the value of its existing subscription tiers.

Overall, the standalone World Cup passes promise high‑quality, flexible access to one of the world's most watched sporting spectacles, delivered through TM's robust Unifi TV infrastructure





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Unifi TV Telekom Malaysia Season Pass Daily Pass

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