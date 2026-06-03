Timpangoh-Babagon Bridge Completed Months Ahead of Schedule in Penampang

The RM16.8 million Timpangoh-Babagon Bridge in Penampang, Sabah, has been completed over three months ahead of its July deadline, with the Public Works Department issuing a completion certificate in April. Deputy Chief Minister III and State Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, who also serves as the Penampang MP, officiated the bridge opening in conjunction with the Penampang Agricultural Zone Kaamatan celebration. The bridge replaces a low-level crossing that frequently became impassable due to flooding of the Sungai Moyog, and is expected to boost economic activity by enabling 24/7 transport of agricultural goods and improving government agency access to villages. Additionally, plans were shared for the upcoming SMK Kipovo school, set to open next year, supported by a special RM7.3 million water supply allocation approved by the Chief Minister. The State Government reaffirmed its commitment to rural development through the Penampang Development Plan 2024-2035, emphasizing collaboration with local leaders and communities.

PENAMPANG : The RM16.8 million Timpangoh-Babagon Bridge project was completed more than three months ahead of schedule, said Deputy Chief Minister III cum State Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick .

Ewon, who is also Penampang MP, said the project was initially expected to be completed in July this year. However, the Public Works Department (JKR) issued the certificate of completion in April, ahead of the bridge's official opening.

"In conjunction with the Penampang Agricultural Zone Kaamatan celebration, I am representing the State Government in officiating the fully completed Timpangoh-Babagon Bridge. "What makes this project special is that it was completed ahead of schedule, sending a clear message that development projects can be delivered earlier than the stipulated timeframe," he said when met after the Babagon Agricultural Zone Kaamatan celebration, here, last Saturday. Earlier, Ewon officiated a simple ceremony to mark the opening of the bridge.

The bridge's groundbreaking ceremony was held in June 2024. According to him, thousands of residents in Mukim Babagon had long depended on a low-level crossing, which became impassable whenever the water level of Sungai Moyog rose. He said the completion of the bridge would serve as a catalyst for economic activities in the area.

"The Timpangoh-Babagon Bridge will become a catalyst for economic activities here. Previously, residents relied on a low-level crossing, but during heavy rain, the river water level would rise, preventing students and villagers from crossing.

"With the completion of this bridge, agricultural produce can now be transported out 24 hours a day, while government agencies will also be able to visit villages in this agricultural zone at any time," he said. Ewon also said SMK Kipovo in Kampung Babagon is expected to begin operations next year.

"Based on the briefing given to me by the education office, the school is expected to open next year," he said. According to him, although there are still water supply issues as the Moyog rural water supply project has yet to begin, the State Government has approved a special allocation of RM7.3 million to ensure water supply can be channelled to the school.

He said the allocation was approved by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor for the installation of pipelines and the channelling of water supply from the station in Kampung Madsiang to SMK Kipovo.

"I greatly appreciate the Chief Minister's decision to approve this special allocation, and I am confident that the Water Department, as the implementing agency, will be able to begin the procurement process this year. "When the school opens next year, the water supply is also expected to be ready," he said. Ewon added that various small- and medium-scale development projects, including tourism, agriculture and land ownership initiatives, are being implemented in the area for the benefit of villagers.

He said the State Government remains committed to continuing various rural development projects through the Penampang Development Plan 2024-2035.

"With the strong support of Moyog Assemblyman Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin, as well as the cooperation of grassroots leaders, Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK), village heads, religious leaders, NGOs and the people as a whole, the planned development aspirations will be easier to implement. "My hope is that all of us will continue to unite, work together harmoniously and complement one another," he said





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Bridge Completion Penampang Sabah Ewon Benedick Infrastructure Rural Development Agriculture SMK Kipovo Water Supply Kaamatan

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