Time Offers RM0.10/kWh Discount on EV Charging for Linked Home Internet Customers

Time customers can now save RM0.10 per kWh on EV charging by linking their Time Home Internet and Time Charge N Go accounts. The discount applies to participating residential condominium chargers and is automatically reflected in the app after successful linking, with certain exclusions.

Time , a telecommunications provider, has introduced a new incentive for its customers by offering a discount on electric vehicle (EV) charging when they link their Time Home Internet account with the Time Charge N Go service.

Customers who register or log in to both services using the same email address can now enjoy savings of RM0.10 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) on their charging sessions. This move aligns with Time's expansion into the EV infrastructure sector, as it also operates as a Charge Point Operator, installing AC chargers at residential and commercial properties without any upfront cost to property owners.

The discount is automatically applied after the linking process is completed and will be visible in the Time Charge N Go mobile application. The promotion specifically applies to AC Charge Points located at participating residential condominiums. It is important to note that not all charging sites are included; public locations, non-condominium chargers, sites with special partner arrangements, internal pricing, commercial sites, and those with non-standard rates are excluded.

The standard rate at the time of writing appears to be around RM0.90 per kWh before any discounts, meaning a 20 kWh charging session would normally cost RM20. With the RM0.10 per kWh discount, the same session would cost RM18, effectively a 10% reduction on the charging cost. This discount cannot be combined with other promotional offers, vouchers, cashback campaigns, or membership benefits.

This initiative is part of a broader trend where telecommunications companies are bundling services to increase customer stickiness and cross-promote emerging technologies like electric vehicles. By linking two of its services, Time aims to provide added value to its existing internet subscribers while encouraging the adoption of EVs through more affordable charging options.

The zero upfront cost for installing chargers at properties also lowers the barrier for residential complexes and businesses to offer EV charging amenities, potentially accelerating EV uptake in regions where Time operates. Customers interested in this offer can find more details on the official Time Charge N Go website or through the Time Home Internet portal.

The promotion reflects strategic partnerships within the digital and sustainable energy ecosystems, showcasing how utility and telecom providers are converging to support green transportation initiatives





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Time EV Charging Discount Electric Vehicle Charge Point Operator Time Home Internet Time Charge N Go RM0.10 Per Kwh Residential Condominiums AC Chargers Zero Upfront Cost Telecom Bundling Sustainable Transport

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