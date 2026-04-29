TikTok Shop Mega Sale: Discounts Up to 70% + Celebrity Live Streams!

TikTok Shop is running a massive sale from May 1-5 with discounts up to 70%, featuring live shopping events with Dato' Siti Nurhaliza, Amira Othman and more. TikTok PayLater offers 0% interest installment plans. Also featuring updates on a ship rescue, JAKIM concerns about live shopping products, and a missing child search.

TikTok Shop is currently hosting a massive sale event from May 1st to May 5th, offering incredible discounts of up to 70% on a wide range of products.

This promotional period presents a fantastic opportunity for shoppers to acquire various items at unbelievably low prices, covering everything from fashion and beauty to household goods and electronics. The event features live shopping sessions with prominent Malaysian personalities, adding to the excitement and appeal. Emiera HQ will collaborate with Amira Othman on May 4th from 9 PM to 11 PM, while Dato' Siti Nurhaliza will team up with Afiya on May 5th from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM.

Furthermore, an All Star LIVE event will gather a constellation of celebrities and popular brands, promising a vibrant and engaging shopping experience. Recognizing the financial constraints some shoppers may face, TikTok Shop is offering a convenient payment solution called TikTok PayLater. This service allows customers to make installment payments with 0% interest over a period of up to six months, with a credit limit of up to RM10,000. This feature makes desired purchases more accessible and manageable.

A significant advantage of shopping during this sale is the option to collect purchases directly from designated collection points, eliminating the need to wait for delivery services. Shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of these offers promptly, as popular items are likely to sell out quickly, leading to potential disappointment. The sale is a comprehensive opportunity to refresh wardrobes, stock up on essentials, or find unique gifts without breaking the bank.

The variety of products available ensures there's something for everyone, making it a must-attend event for bargain hunters and savvy shoppers alike. The live sessions with celebrities are designed to provide an interactive and entertaining shopping experience, with exclusive deals and product demonstrations. Beyond the exciting sale event, recent news highlights other significant developments in Malaysia.

The rescue mission for Ardell, Heliza, and Hazwani, who were stranded after their ship experienced mechanical failure, has seen the individuals safely returned to Malaysia, and the GSF mission continues from Sepang. However, concerns have been raised by JAKIM (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia) regarding the proliferation of fast-selling products promoted during live shopping events, with warnings that some may negatively impact religious beliefs.

JAKIM has expressed concern that certain products and marketing tactics could potentially compromise Islamic principles and values. Separately, the search area for a 10-year-old child who went missing has been expanded to a 5KM radius, and the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation is still ongoing. Authorities are diligently working to locate the child, and the expanded search area reflects the commitment to a thorough investigation.

These diverse news items underscore the range of events and issues currently capturing attention in Malaysia, from consumer promotions to maritime rescues and matters of religious concern





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Tiktok Shop Sale Discount Live Shopping Malaysia Dato' Siti Nurhaliza Amira Othman Tiktok Paylater JAKIM Missing Child

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