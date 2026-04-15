TikTok Shop Fuels Record Sales for Malaysian Sellers During Ramadan and Raya

Malaysian sellers on TikTok Shop experienced a significant surge in sales during Ramadan and Raya, with over 130% year-on-year growth. This success is attributed to increased consumer trust festive demand and the #JomLokal initiative. TikTok Shop's RM20 million stimulus package and commitment to platform safety further contributed to this positive outcome. The government also supports the platform's role in digital commerce.

Ramadan and Raya celebrations this year brought significant success for Malaysia n sellers on TikTok Shop. Malaysia n-made products and brands listed in TikTok Shop Mall experienced a remarkable over 130% year-on-year sales growth. This surge in sales is attributed to a combination of factors including increasing consumer trust in the platform heightened festive demand and ongoing support for local entrepreneurs through TikTok Shop's #JomLokal initiative. The impressive performance reflects the platform's ability to boost sales for both Malaysia n Micro Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs participating in the #JomLokal program and also established authenticity-verified brands available on TikTok Shop Mall. This demonstrates the wide-ranging positive impact of the platform during the festive season.

The success during this period was also fuelled by TikTok Shop's RM20 million #JomLokal Booster Stimulus Package which was specifically designed to support small businesses in Malaysia by helping them expand their online presence. This initiative resulted in various benefits for local sellers: over 5000 MSMEs benefited from commission fee waivers and over 1000 affiliate creators were involved through matchmaking sessions designed to promote local products. Essentially this meant that a larger number of sellers enjoyed simplified access to the platform enhanced skills for online sales and greater support from content creators who played a crucial role in expanding product visibility to wider audiences.

Trust and safety continue to be pivotal factors that influence consumer confidence on TikTok Shop. Globally TikTok Shop has committed approximately USD1 billion equivalent to RM4.03 billion towards various tools technology and dedicated teams all focused on maintaining a secure and trustworthy environment for users. This encompasses rigorous measures such as rejecting over 70 million product listing attempts that failed to comply with the platform's established policies. Furthermore in April 2025 TikTok Shop launched the #ShopSafe initiative which aims to educate users on how to avoid online scams and promote safer purchasing habits. This proactive approach underscores TikTok Shop's dedication to creating a secure and reliable e-commerce experience.

Furthermore Malaysian MSMEs have demonstrated remarkable resilience and competitive spirit consistently showing their ability to thrive on the platform. They are able to cultivate brand awareness and build active communities through TikTok Shop. The company’s commitment to supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs is unwavering. According to Nur Azre Abdul Aziz Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at TikTok Shop Malaysia the company is dedicated to continually promoting Malaysian-made products and empowering local entrepreneurs through #JomLokal aiming to drive inclusive economic growth and increase digital participation among local MSMEs.

The TikTok Shop Raikan Raya award ceremony acknowledged and celebrated the achievements of top-performing local sellers and affiliate creators during the festive season. The event was officially opened by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching reflecting the Malaysian government’s support for the platform’s role in promoting digital commerce within the country. This endorsement highlights the positive impact TikTok Shop has on Malaysia's digital economy. For prospective sellers TikTok Shop actively encourages MSMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs to register and utilize the platform. Additionally TikTok Shop Academy provides comprehensive step-by-step guidance and resources to assist new sellers in navigating the platform and maximizing their potential. The Academy offers valuable insights and practical knowledge to help newcomers succeed in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape. This integrated approach ensures that the platform remains accessible and supportive for both established businesses and budding entrepreneurs. This comprehensive support system from financial aid to educational content is a significant factor in the sustained success of Malaysian sellers on TikTok Shop during the Ramadan and Raya period





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