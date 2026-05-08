TikTok Post Leaves Many Moved to Tears After Man Shares Heartfelt Appreciation for Father's Sacrifices

A TikTok post shared by Amirul (@amiruladam970) has sparked emotional responses after the man described his father's sacrifices as a parent. Amirul showed appreciation to his father for his various jobs, including working as a security guard, factory supervisor, chef, delivery rider, logistics assistant, and even running a gold shop. Amirul's father was later diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and had to undergo dialysis three times a week. The post serves as a reminder for all to appreciate and support their parents.

A TikTok post has left many moved to tears after a man shared a heartfelt appreciation post for his father, highlighting the sacrifices he made as a parent.

The post shared by Amirul (@amiruladam970) talked about the sacrifices his father made, including working as a security guard, factory supervisor, chef, delivery rider, logistics assistant, and even running a gold shop. Amirul recalled how his father, whom he affectionately calls 'abah', once worked as a security guard after leaving his factory job, always putting his children's needs above his own.

After years of working different jobs, Amirul's father was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and had to undergo dialysis three times a week. The post shared on TikTok has received many comments of sympathy and appreciation for Amirul's father's sacrifices and strength. The story serves as a reminder for all to appreciate and support their parents





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Tiktok Post Father's Sacrifices Cancer Diagnosis Dialysis Positive Attitude

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