TikTok Ally Logistic Property (ALP) has launched OMEGA 2 Shah Alam, a groundbreaking smart refrigerated logistics hub in Malaysia. This project features advanced AS/RS automated storage and retrieval systems, enabling multi-level storage with a capacity of more than 30,000 pallet positions. The new hub will serve key sectors in Malaysia, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and e-commerce, contributing to the country's economic development and enhancing transparency in temperature management.

TikTok Ally Logistic Property (ALP) announces the launch of OMEGA 2 Shah Alam, a smart refrigeration logistics hub in Malaysia, featuring advanced AS/RS automated storage and retrieval systems with a total investment of approximately RM500 million (US$127 million).

OMEGA 2 Shah Alam will become the first multiple-level refrigerated logistics hub in Malaysia, supporting sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and e-commerce with stringent temperature management requirements. The project received accolades from MIDA and Invest Selangor for aligning with Malaysia's National Transformation Agenda (NETR) and the New Industrial Policy 2030 (NIMP) 2030 initiatives. The strategic investment underscores Selangor's vision as a hub for technologically advanced industries and the RMKe-13 development plan





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Smart Refrigeration Logistics Hub AS/RS Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems Multi-Level Storage Controlled Temperature Environment Economic Development Technology Advancements Investment Opportunities

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