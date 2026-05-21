Tiger Milk Mushroom Reintroduction Project in Piah Forest Reserve Heats Up Economic Standing and Biodiversity Conservation

A conservation project by Yayasan Bambusa has successfully reintroduced the rare tiger milk mushroom (Lignosus rhinocerus) into its natural wild forest habitat. The project delivers direct benefits to the local Lanoh Orang Asli community, significantly boosting their economic standing through their involvement throughout the project chain. The reintroduction of the tiger milk mushroom is part of a broader initiative to promote the cultivation of various edible wild mushrooms and medicinal plants within the forest reserve. The project is fully funded by Yayasan Bambusa and managed by the Orang Asli community, with plans to develop the mushroom into a commercial product line.

A conservation project led by Yayasan Bambusa has successfully reintroduced the rare tiger milk mushroom (Lignosus rhinocerus) into its natural wild forest habitat. The project covers 100 hectares in the Piah Forest Reserve and involves direct participation from the nearby Lanoh Orang Asli community, significantly boosting their economic standing.

The reintroduction of the tiger milk mushroom is part of a broader initiative to promote the cultivation of various edible wild mushrooms and medicinal plants within the forest reserve. The project is fully funded by Yayasan Bambusa and managed by the Orang Asli community, with plans to develop the mushroom into a commercial product line, including coffee, tea, and dipping sauce.

The demand for the mushroom has grown significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by its potential health benefits for respiratory conditions. The project aims to enhance the community's economic and health-related activities while conserving the forest reserve's biodiversity and promoting sustainable practices





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Tiger Milk Mushroom Lignosus Rhinocerus Forest Reserve Yayasan Bambusa Community-Based Conservation Menteri Besar Dr Muhammad Hakim Abdullah Economic Value Biodiversity Conservation Edible Wild Mushrooms Medicinal Plants COVID-19 Pandemic

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