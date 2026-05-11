Ties between China and Mexico strained as protectionism tension mounts, while AI collaboration deepens - US news, India, Myanmar news and more

Forum diplomatic response, business dynamics, and country relations are explored in a diverse international news update, touching upon topics such as US-China trade tensions in Mexico, the potential for India and Peru to build a free-trade pact in June, and the reaction of Singapore and Myanmar to the treatment they receive in international organizations like Asean.

China’s top diplomat in Mexico denounces protectionism, positioning open trade before review of USMCA China’s Consul General Fu Xinrong delivers a defense of open trade, openly targeting the US at a business gathering in Tijuana, as Washington prepares new curbs on Chinese firms using Mexico as a back door into the American market.

Mexico imposes tariffs on Chinese products to protect its industrial sector, including advanced manufacturing hubs feeding components to the US. Consul General Fu also envisions AI-driven competitiveness reshaping northern Mexico, and aims to establish collaboration agreements with universities for talent exchange and joint research. Conflict between China and the US in Mexico escalates, as Beijing continues to engage with Mexican state governments and businesses, crucial to Chinese capital.

Meanwhile, Myanmar complains over pariah treatment in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), and Peru and India are likely to hold talks on a free trade pact in June. A Singaporean hiker is mourned as he loses his life in an eruption on Mount Dukono. The South China Morning Pos





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China-US Trade Tensions In Mexico USMCA Review And Chinese Firms Mexican Industrial Cluster In Baja California US Trade Officials Identifying Supply Chains OPEC+ Agrees To Maintain 2 Million Bpd Output India Likely To Hold Talks On Free Trade Pact Asean Pariah Treatment Of Myanmar Complaint Singaporean Hiker Death In Mount Dukono Erupti AI-Driven Competitiveness Ambition In Northern Universities And Research Collaborations Betwe

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