Three-Year-Old Tests Positive for Drugs After Consuming Contaminated Sweets in Melaka

A three-year-old girl in Melaka tested positive for THC after eating sweets purchased by a social media influencer, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about the safety of imported confectionery.

A disturbing incident in Melaka has brought to light the potential dangers of unregulated confectionery and the vulnerability of young children. A three-year-old girl is currently receiving medical attention after testing positive for drugs, believed to be Tetrahydrocannabinol ( THC ), the primary psychoactive component of cannabis.

Authorities suspect the child ingested sweets contaminated with narcotic substances. The case has triggered a swift response from the Melaka police, leading to the arrest of a 39-year-old social media influencer with a substantial online following of nearly 600,000. Initial investigations reveal the influencer allegedly purchased the sweets from a neighboring country and stored them at his mother’s residence, where the child was also under care.

The sequence of events unfolded on April 14th when the child was admitted to Hospital Melaka in a semi-conscious state. Her mother informed medical personnel that the girl had been previously in the care of her grandmother at a home in Sungai Putat. The child, known for her fondness for sweets, consumed the contaminated treats before exhibiting symptoms of illness and losing consciousness. This prompted an immediate rush to the hospital.

Following the child’s positive test for THC, the police acted swiftly, arresting the suspect on April 15th at approximately 9:30 PM. The arrest was carried out by a team from the D11 Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division of the Melaka police. The suspect is currently being remanded to assist with the ongoing investigation, and authorities are meticulously examining the source and distribution of the tainted sweets.

The police are working to determine the extent of the contamination and whether other children may have been exposed to the dangerous confectionery. The incident underscores the critical need for vigilance regarding the products children consume and the importance of responsible sourcing, particularly when items are purchased from abroad. The case has raised serious concerns about the accessibility of illicit substances and the potential for accidental ingestion by vulnerable populations.

The influencer’s large social media presence adds another layer of complexity to the situation, prompting questions about the responsibility of online personalities to ensure the safety of products they promote or consume. Beyond the immediate investigation, this incident is likely to fuel discussions about stricter regulations on imported food products, particularly sweets and confectionery, and the need for enhanced monitoring of online marketplaces.

The Melaka police are committed to a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. They are urging parents and caregivers to be extra cautious about the sweets and snacks they provide to children, and to report any suspicious products to the authorities. The incident also highlights the importance of immediate medical attention when a child exhibits unusual symptoms, such as sudden drowsiness or loss of consciousness.

The health and safety of children remain the top priority, and this case serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking in seemingly harmless treats. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as authorities continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses. The focus remains on identifying the source of the contaminated sweets and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

This case is a sobering example of how easily children can be harmed by illicit substances and the importance of proactive measures to protect them





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