Three workers narrowly escaped death when an abandoned tanker exploded and caught fire while they were cutting metal at a jetty in Kampung Bukit Kuang, near Kemaman. The incident occurred on Saturday, and firefighters brought the blaze under control within an hour. Police are investigating the cause.

Three workers had a miraculous escape from death when an abandoned ship exploded and caught fire while docked at the Glorious Innovation Jetty in Kampung Bukit Kuang, near Kemaman , Terengganu.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 30, sending shockwaves through the local community and raising questions about the safety of using abandoned vessels for scrap metal recovery. Kemaman police chief Superintendent Mohd Razi Rosli confirmed that the workers, two of whom are foreign nationals, were using an oxygen gas cutter to dismantle metal parts aboard the 53.7-meter-long, 10-meter-wide tanker when a sudden explosion ripped through the vessel.

The blast was followed by intense flames that engulfed the ship, but the three men, aged between 39 and 46, managed to scramble down from the deck just in time to save themselves. The police received a distress call at 3:18 PM, and firefighters from the Kemaman Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene within five minutes, at 3:23 PM. They battled the blaze for about an hour before bringing it under control.

No casualties were reported, but the ship was extensively damaged. Mohd Razi stated that the exact cause of the explosion and subsequent fire is still under investigation, and authorities are examining whether any safety protocols were violated during the metal-cutting operation. The abandoned tanker had a history of trouble; in August 2025, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) discovered it drifting near the Semangkok A Oil Platform off the coast of Terengganu.

At that time, Pahang MMEA director First Admiral Mazlan Mat Rejab said the 292.9-tonne unnamed vessel was believed to be linked to a tanker fire that occurred in the waters off Tanjung Sedili, Johor, on August 7, 2025. This incident highlights the dangers associated with handling abandoned ships, especially when using cutting equipment without proper safety measures. Local residents expressed relief that no lives were lost but called for tighter regulations on scrapping operations in the area.

The case also draws attention to the broader issue of maritime safety and the need for better tracking of abandoned vessels to prevent such hazards. Meanwhile, in a separate but related legal development, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, often referred to by his initials Azam, is expected to file a defamation suit against Tei on June 3, though the connection to this fire incident remains unclear.

The authorities continue to urge the public to report any suspicious activities involving abandoned ships to avoid future tragedies





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Ship Explosion Abandoned Vessel Kemaman Fire Workers Escape

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