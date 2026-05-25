Three Petroliam Nasional Bhd (PETRONAS) Contractor's Workers Killed in Sepat Platform Incident

PETRONAS has confirmed an incident in which three of its contractor's workers were killed on Sunday (May 24). Another worker was seriously injured during maintenance work on a lifeboat at the Sepat platform Sunday. Investigations into the cause of the incident are under way in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

KUALA TERENGGANU : Petroliam Nasional Bhd ( PETRONAS ) has confirmed an incident in which three of its contractor's workers were killed on Sunday (May 24). Another worker was seriously injured during maintenance work on a lifeboat at the Sepat platform Sunday.

Investigations into the cause of the incident are under way in cooperation with the relevant authorities. PETRONAS extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims who lost their lives. The incident occurred at 12.50pm. The victims were believed to have boarded a lifeboat on the platform to descend to the sea for maintenance work.

However, a rope or hook attached to the boat is believed to have come loose, causing the victims to fall into the sea. Those who died were Ahmad Fiqri Zakaria, 38; Muhammad Faezuan Hakim Mohammad Bustamam, 28; and Nik Muhammad Hafifi Asri Ab Majid, 38. He is still receiving treatment at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ)





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KUALA TERENGGANU PETRONAS Contractor's Workers Killed Maintenance Work Lifeboat Rope Hook Cause Of The Incident Investigation Relevant Authorities Condolences Victims Ahmad Fiqri Zakaria Muhammad Faezuan Hakim Mohammad Bustamam Nik Muhammad Hafifi Asri Ab Majid

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