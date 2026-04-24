Three Motorcyclists Arrested for Illegal Racing in Putrajaya

Police have arrested three individuals following the circulation of a video showing them illegally racing in Putrajaya. Investigations reveal the group may have been creating social media content, but further inquiries are underway to determine their full intent.

Kuala Lumpur police have apprehended three individuals riding motorcycles after a video circulated widely on social media depicting them engaged in illegal racing activities in Putrajaya .

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of April 19th at approximately 12:30 am, came to the attention of the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department through its proliferation on various social media platforms beginning April 23rd. Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa, the department’s chief, confirmed the arrests and detailed the initial findings of the investigation. The primary suspect, a 31-year-old Malaysian man, has acknowledged ownership of one of the motorcycles prominently featured in the video.

He corroborated the location and timing of the event, stating it took place near the iconic Putra Mosque. While the initial assessment suggests the group’s primary motivation wasn’t solely reckless racing, but rather the creation of content for social media, authorities are conducting a more thorough investigation to ascertain the full extent of their intentions. This includes examining the nature of the content produced and whether any further illegal activities were involved.

The group reportedly convened at this specific location for the first time, indicating a potentially planned event rather than a spontaneous occurrence. The police are meticulously reviewing footage and gathering evidence to build a comprehensive case against those involved. The focus is not only on the illegal racing itself, which poses a significant danger to both the participants and the public, but also on the potential for encouraging similar behavior through the dissemination of the video online.

The department is committed to enforcing traffic laws and ensuring the safety of all road users. The arrests underscore the police’s proactive approach to addressing illegal street racing, a persistent problem in many urban areas. The use of social media as a platform for showcasing such activities has added a new dimension to the challenge, allowing these events to gain wider exposure and potentially inspire others to participate.

Law enforcement agencies are increasingly utilizing social media monitoring tools to identify and respond to instances of illegal racing and other traffic violations. Beyond the immediate arrests, the investigation will likely explore the broader context of the group’s activities, including their online presence and any potential connections to other illegal racing events.

The authorities are sending a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated and that those who engage in it will face the full consequences of the law. This case also highlights the importance of public cooperation in reporting such incidents, as the initial tip-off came from social media users who shared the video with the police. The ongoing investigation aims to deter future occurrences and maintain public safety on the roads of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

The department is also considering measures to increase patrols and surveillance in areas known to be hotspots for illegal racing. Furthermore, they are working with social media platforms to remove content that promotes or glorifies dangerous driving practices. The commitment to zero tolerance extends to not only the racers themselves but also to anyone who aids or abets their activities, including those who film or share videos of illegal races





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Illegal Racing Putrajaya Motorcyclists Police Arrest Social Media

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