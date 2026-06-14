Three-Metre Crocodile Rescued From Roadside Drain in Banting

A large saltwater crocodile measuring over three metres was discovered trapped in a roadside drain near a petrol station in Sungai Manggis, Banting, prompting a swift rescue operation by firefighters. The incident, which occurred on June 14, 2026, saw eight personnel from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department safely capture the reptile without injuries. The rescue underscores the need for heightened awareness of wildlife interactions in developing regions.

In a bizarre incident that unfolded in Sungai Manggis , Banting , on the morning of June 14, 2026, a massive saltwater crocodile , measuring over three metres in length, was found trapped in a roadside drain adjacent to a petrol station.

The startling discovery was made by motorists who had stopped for fuel, turning an ordinary refuelling stop into a scene of wild surprise. The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department quickly responded to the unusual sighting after being alerted at approximately 9:07 a.m. A dedicated team from the Banting Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the location with two fire engines, confirming the presence of the large reptile confined within the narrow drainage channel.

The operation to capture the crocodile involved a coordinated effort by eight firefighters, who carefully manoeuvred to secure the animal without causing harm to themselves or the creature. According to Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, the operations assistant director of the department, the rescue was executed smoothly and concluded without any injuries. The crocodile, likely displaced from a nearby waterway, was subsequently removed from the drain and transferred to the appropriate wildlife authorities for assessment and possible release into a natural habitat.

This incident highlights the increasing overlap between urban development and wildlife territories, especially in regions where crocodile habitats border human settlements. The prompt and professional response by the fire and rescue team prevented potential panic and ensured the safety of both the public and the endangered animal. Local authorities are presently reviewing measures to prevent similar encounters, including better drainage covers and public awareness campaigns about wildlife safety.

The event has also sparked conversations online, with images and videos of the rescue circulating across social media platforms, drawing attention to the importance of coexistence with nature in rapidly expanding semi-urban areas





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Crocodile Rescue Banting Sungai Manggis Selangor Fire And Rescue Roadside Drain Wildlife Encounter Saltwater Crocodile Malaysia

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