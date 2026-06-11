Three Men Plead Not Guilty to Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl in Kelantan

Three individuals face severe penalties under the Penal Code and Sexual Offences Against Children Act after allegedly raping a teenage girl in Kuala Krai.

The Kota Bharu Sessions Court recently witnessed the arraignment of three young men who stood accused of a heinous crime involving the rape of a minor.

The suspects, identified as Zamarul Hisyam Mohd. Zamzuraidi, aged 18, Mohamad Aiman Firdaus Nazri, aged 24, and Muhammad Hakimi Razlan, aged 23, appeared before Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin. Upon the reading of the charges, all three individuals pleaded not guilty to the allegations. The victim in this harrowing case is a girl aged 13 years and 11 months.

The prosecution outlined that the crimes took place in two separate incidents within the Kuala Krai region of Kelantan during the end of May. Zamarul Hisyam was specifically charged with committing the assault in a bushy area along the roadside of Kampung Ragu in Manek Urai, Kuala Krai, around 10:30 PM on May 27.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Aiman and Muhammad Hakimi were charged with committing similar offenses at an abandoned house located in Kampung Sungai Tias, Laloh, Kuala Krai, between 1:00 AM and 1:30 AM on May 28. The legal ramifications for these charges are severe under Malaysian law. The trio was charged under Section 376 of the Penal Code (Act 574), which addresses the crime of rape.

If convicted, the suspects face a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment and the mandatory application of whipping. Furthermore, Mohamad Aiman and Muhammad Hakimi face additional charges under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, pertaining to illegal physical contact with a child. This specific act is designed to provide stringent protections for minors and carries a similar penalty of up to 20 years in prison and whipping.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Kamilah Che Ibrahim, while the defense was handled by lawyers Muhammad Yusoff Abdullah and Muhammad Izzat Hasizan. The court proceedings highlighted the gravity of the accusations, emphasizing the vulnerability of the teenage victim and the nature of the locations where the alleged crimes occurred. During the bail application phase, the defense lawyers sought the court's leniency regarding the amount of bail required.

Muhammad Yusoff, representing Zamarul Hisyam, pointed out that his client is a recent graduate of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and has aspirations to pursue further education. He emphasized the financial hardships faced by the family, noting that Zamarul's father works as a village laborer with a meager monthly income of approximately 1,500 Malaysian Ringgit.

Consequently, the defense requested a minimum bail amount. Similarly, Muhammad Izzat Hasizan, representing the other two suspects, explained their employment status to justify lower bail. He stated that Mohamad Aiman earns a living by assisting his father in house construction, while Muhammad Hakimi is employed as an e-hailing driver. The defense assured the court that both men would strictly adhere to all judicial orders if granted bail.

After considering the arguments, Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin granted bail to the three accused. Zamarul Hisyam was granted bail at 8,000 Malaysian Ringgit with one surety. Mohamad Aiman and Muhammad Hakimi were each granted bail at 12,000 Malaysian Ringgit with one surety.

However, the court imposed several stringent conditions to safeguard the legal process and the victim. The suspects are strictly prohibited from interfering with any witnesses or contacting the victim in any manner.

Additionally, they are required to report themselves monthly to the nearest police station to ensure they do not flee the jurisdiction. The three men paid the stipulated bail amounts and were released pending the trial. This case continues to draw attention to the critical need for child protection laws and the rigorous prosecution of sexual crimes against minors in the region





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Court Case Kuala Krai Child Protection Kelantan Sexual Assault

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