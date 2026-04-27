Three Men Charged with Illegal Diesel Storage in Johor Baru; Sabah Explores Trans Borneo Railway Amid Economic Challenges

Three individuals, including two Indonesian nationals, face charges for illegally storing nearly 13,000 litres of diesel in Johor Baru. Meanwhile, Sabah considers the Trans Borneo Railway as part of its strategy to boost tourism and address rising costs and energy shortages.

Three men, including two Indonesian nationals, appeared in the Johor Baru Sessions Court on Monday, April 27, facing charges related to the illegal storage of nearly 13,000 litres of diesel.

The accused—Lee Kok Chek, 45, a Malaysian, along with Hendrik Dwi Setyawan, 38, and Maulana Bachrudin, 28, both Indonesians—pleaded not guilty to the charges brought before Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim. The prosecution alleged that the trio stored 12,789 litres of diesel in a tanker without a prime mover and an additional 89 litres in an intermediate bulk container tank at a premises in Taman Mount Austin, Johor Baru, at 4:09 am on April 23.

The offences were charged under Section 20(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, with punishments outlined in Section 22(1) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code for common intention. During the proceedings, the prosecuting officer from the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, Nur Sulehan Abd Rahman, requested bail of RM100,000 for Lee, citing his local residency, while opposing bail for the two Indonesian nationals due to concerns over flight risk, as they lacked valid identification documents.

Lee’s lawyer, Mohamad Azrulsani Othman, argued for a lower bail amount, stating that his client, a tapioca plantation farmer earning approximately RM2,000 monthly, could not afford the higher sum. The court ultimately granted Lee bail of RM10,000 with one surety, while denying bail to the two foreigners, who were unrepresented in court.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Sabah is exploring strategies to boost its domestic and premium travel segments amid rising costs and an ongoing energy crisis. Among the long-term initiatives under consideration is the Trans Borneo Railway, which aims to enhance regional connectivity and stimulate economic growth. The project aligns with Sabah’s broader efforts to diversify its tourism offerings and mitigate the impact of global economic challenges on its local industries.

Authorities are also evaluating measures to stabilize fuel prices and ensure energy security, reflecting the state’s proactive approach to addressing economic and logistical hurdles





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Illegal Diesel Storage Johor Baru Court Control Of Supplies Act Sabah Tourism Trans Borneo Railway

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