Police investigate a bold robbery at a Cyberjaya luxury handbag store where three masked men prised open a toilet window and{ }walked out with twenty‑five bags worth about Please contact police with any information.

Police in Sepang have launched an intensive investigation after a daring robbery at a high‑end handbag boutique in the Cyberjaya shopping centre. The crime, which took place on the afternoon of 11 June, saw three masked men break into the store by forcing open a window in the restroom and walk out with twenty‑five designer bags valued at roughly ninety thousand ringgit.

The incident was reported to the authorities at about 12.30 pm by the shop owner, who immediately called for assistance. Security cameras captured the three intruders wearing black clothing and masks as they slipped inside the premises, head straight for the display racks and empty the shelves of luxury items. The footage shows the thieves moving swiftly, their actions punctuated by the sound of the window being prised open and the rustle of bags being collected.

After the thieves vanished, officers from the Sepang police district, led by Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman, arrived on the scene to conduct a thorough forensic sweep. Investigators found traces of forced entry on the bathroom window and collected DNA samples, fingerprint prints and shoe impressions that may help identify the suspects.

The case is being pursued under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which deals with housebreaking and carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment together with a possible fine. Norhizam emphasised that the robbery has attracted considerable attention on social media, with many net users sharing the CCTV clip and drawing playful comparisons to the lyrics of a famous Beatles song that mentions a bathroom window.

While the comparison has added a light‑hearted tone to the public discourse, the police{ } remain focused on apprehending the culprits and recovering the stolen merchandise. The investigating officer, Sergeant Mohd Faizal Rashid at Jaafar, has appealed to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of those involved. Anyone with tips is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the dedicated line at 013-222 2652.

The police have also warned that further offences of a similar nature could result in heightened security measures for retailers in the region, and they are working closely with mall management to improve surveillance and reinforce entry points. The incident serves as a reminder that high‑value retail outlets continue to be attractive targets for organised criminal groups, and that quick reporting and robust evidence gathering are essential components in the fight against such crimes.

As the investigation progresses, authorities hope to bring the perpetrators to justice and deter future attempts at theft from luxury stores in the Cyberjaya area





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