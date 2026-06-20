Three killed, six injured in three-vehicle crash near Pekan

A three-vehicle crash at Kilometre 67 of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near Pekan resulted in the deaths of three people, including a doctor, and injuries to six others. The incident occurred on Friday (June 19) at 6pm.

KUANTAN: Three people, including a doctor, were killed while six others sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash at Kilometre 67 of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near Pekan on Friday (June 19).

Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zain said the two drivers who died in the 6pm crash were identified as Dr Mohamad Zekry Zuhairy Mohd Atan, 33, of Segamat Hospital, Johor; and Azaharuddin Mohd Ali, 46, a senior officer with the Inland Revenue Board in Cyberjaya, Selangor. He said Dr Mohamad Zekry Zuhairy's two-year-old daughter, Dhea Sofia, died while being treated at the Chini Health Clinic.

Mohd Zaidi said initial investigations revealed that the vehicles driven by the medical officer and the Revenue Board officer were travelling from Segamat towards Kuantan when the incident occurred. Upon arrival at the scene, a pickup truck travelling from Kuantan towards Muadzam Shah was believed to have tried to overtake a lorry, hit a puddle and lost control before swerving into the opposite lane and crashing into the two vehicles, he said in a statement.

Mohd Zaidi said three family members of Dr Mohamad Zekry Zuhairy, comprising his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law, were injured in the crash. Also injured were passengers in the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), namely Azaharuddin's wife and son, as well as the 31-year-old pickup driver. The bodies of the victims killed in the crash were also sent to the same hospital for a post-mortem, he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987





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Three-Vehicle Crash Pekan Doctor Killed Injuries

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