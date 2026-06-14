Three Czech citizens confirmed dead in catamaran-sailboat collision off Croatia's Split

A catamaran carrying 118 passengers and seven crew members collided with a French-flagged sailboat carrying Czech tourists, resulting in the deaths of three Czech citizens and the disappearance of another person. The accident occurred in the Split maritime zone, and retrieval operations are scheduled to begin on Monday morning.

Three Czech citizens were confirmed dead, and another person went missing after a catamaran collided with a sailboat on Sunday off the coastal city of Split , in southern Croatia .

The accident occurred in the Split maritime zone, between the islands of Solta and Brac. According to a statement of the Ministry of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure, the sailboat sank after the collision, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT). Retrieval operations are scheduled to begin on Monday morning. Four other Czech nationals survived the accident, with three sustaining minor injuries and one remaining hospitalized in a stable condition





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Catamaran Sailboat Collision Croatia Split Czech Citizens Deaths Missing Retrieval Operations Underwater Drone

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