Thousands Rally in Belfast Against Racism Following Stabbing Unrest

Massive antiracism demonstration in Belfast follows violent riots after a viral stabbing video, with officials condemning hate and community leaders stressing unity and diversity.

Thousands of people gathered in Belfast on Saturday for an antiracism rally , responding to recent unrest triggered by a horrific stabbing incident. The protest followed two nights of disorder after graphic video of the Monday night knife attack circulated widely on social media, showing a man straddling another victim lying in the street and slashing him with a knife.

A Sudanese man has been charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, who remains hospitalized. Belfast mayor Roisin-Maire Donnelly addressed the crowd, condemning a small minority for spreading fear and hatred, and revealed she had received death threats during the week. She emphasized the city's resilience, compassion, and welcoming nature, stating that diversity makes Belfast stronger. Protesters carried signs reading "Hate is the only threat to our streets" and "Belfast stands against racism.

" The rally was organized by the Unite Against Racism group. Attendee Hilary Hunter, 63, expressed her disgust at the events and her desire to demonstrate that those causing trouble do not represent the city. Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn described the rioting as creating a climate of fear, with reports of people being intimidated and "burnt out of their houses by masked thugs on the basis of the colour of their skin.

" He also cited incidents where individuals were stopped in their cars and questioned about their nationality on their way to work, calling such actions completely unacceptable. Local SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite noted that many residents are now too frightened to return to their homes, and various organizations have been working to rehouse them. The protest drew an estimated 3,000 participants, according to AFP journalists.

The incident has highlighted immigration as a persistent and heated political issue in both the United Kingdom and Ireland, contributing to the rise of the hardright Reform UK party led by Nigel Farage. Both nations have experienced frequent antiimmigration demonstrations in recent years, some escalating into violence. The Belfast rally stands as a countermessage to racism and xenophobia, illustrating community solidarity against hate driven by the stabbing and its aftermath





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Belfast Antiracism Rally Stabbing Northern Ireland Hilary Benn Roisin-Maire Donnelly Immigration Protests Hate Crime Unite Against Racism

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