Thousand Ringgit Modifications Lead to Seized Bikes and Safety Wake-Up Call in Melaka

A routine Road Transport Department (JPJ) operation in Melaka resulted in the seizure of motorcycles with illegal and dangerous modifications, highlighting the severe consequences of prioritizing aesthetics over safety and legality.

An enforcement operation conducted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Jalan Pengkalan Rama, Melaka, on Sunday, April 12th, served as a stark and costly lesson for several young men who had invested thousands of ringgit into extreme motorcycle modifications . The operation, intended to ensure road safety and compliance, saw nearly 20 motorcyclists attempting to evade a newly established roadblock.

Their panicked reaction upon spotting the JPJ presence led to a chaotic scene as they attempted to flee the checkpoint, with many making hasty U-turns in a desperate bid to avoid inspection. This reckless manoeuvre, however, resulted in a serious accident. One rider, in his haste to escape, lost control of his heavily modified motorcycle and crashed approximately 50 metres away from the checkpoint, underscoring the inherent dangers of attempting to outrun law enforcement and the compromised state of his vehicle. Further investigations into the crashed motorcycle revealed deeply concerning safety violations that significantly jeopardized the rider and other road users. The vehicle was found to be operating without essential safety features, most notably lacking a rear brake entirely. This absence alone represents a critical failure in braking capability, dramatically increasing the risk of accidents, especially during emergency situations or on varied terrain. Beyond this immediate safety hazard, the motorcycle also lacked a valid road tax, meaning it was not legally permitted to be on public roads. Compounding these issues, there was no insurance coverage for the vehicle, leaving the rider and any potential victims of an accident without any financial recourse or protection. The JPJ's subsequent inspection of other vehicles in the vicinity also led to the seizure of another motorcycle due to a multitude of severe technical violations. These extreme modifications, often undertaken with the aim of enhancing performance or aesthetics, frequently compromise the structural integrity and legal operability of the vehicle, transforming a standard motorcycle into a potential deathtrap. The modifications detected often go beyond minor cosmetic changes, including alterations to the engine, exhaust systems, suspension, and braking components, many of which are illegal and unsafe without proper certification and engineering oversight. The costs associated with these modifications, running into thousands of ringgit, were ultimately rendered worthless as the vehicles were impounded, and owners faced penalties. The broader enforcement initiative by the JPJ saw a total of 21 summonses issued for a range of offences. These included a significant number of expired road taxes, a clear indication of drivers flouting regulations. The absence of valid insurance coverage was another prevalent issue, highlighting a disregard for legal requirements and the safety of others. Expired driving licences were also recorded, pointing to individuals operating vehicles without the necessary qualifications and competence. Furthermore, numerous summonses were issued for various technical non-compliance issues, encompassing a wide spectrum of illegal modifications and safety defects. In a clear statement disseminated via Facebook, the JPJ reiterated its unwavering commitment to promoting road safety and upholding the law. The department acknowledged the allure of vehicle modification but emphatically stressed that safety and legality must always take precedence over stylistic enhancements. They underscored the inherent risks associated with illegal and dangerous modifications, which can unpredictably alter a vehicle's handling, braking, and structural stability. The JPJ affirmed its dedication to intensifying enforcement efforts to effectively curb such practices, aiming to create a safer road environment for all users. This operation serves as a potent reminder that the pursuit of extreme vehicle modifications can lead to significant financial losses, legal repercussions, and, most importantly, pose a grave threat to personal and public safety. The department's proactive approach aims to prevent further incidents and ensure that all vehicles on the road meet the necessary safety and legal standards, safeguarding the well-being of the community at large. The message is clear: while personal expression through vehicle customization is understood, it must always operate within the boundaries of the law and prioritize the fundamental principles of road safety





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Motorcycle Modifications JPJ Enforcement Road Safety Illegal Vehicles Melaka Traffic

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