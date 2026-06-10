Thirteen MPs demand Bersatu's exit from Perikatan Nasional over coalition breakdown

A group of thirteen Malaysian MPs have publicly called for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to leave the Perikatan Nasional coalition, citing repeated breaches of unity and the misuse of internal discipline to silence dissent.

PETALING JAYA: Approximately thirteen Members of Parliament have urged Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia ( Bersatu ) to withdraw from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, arguing that the party's presence is becoming a liability.

They stated that PAS's decision to sever political cooperation with Bersatu is not surprising given Bersatu's leadership, which they claim has repeatedly violated the spirit of unity within PN. The MPs emphasized that the refusal to honor the spirit of loyalty among component parties ultimately backfires and destroys the cohesion of the hard‑built coalition.

"We, as MPs, have repeatedly given internal warnings to Tan Sri Muhyiddin about the party's direction and the importance of maintaining relationships within PN. Unfortunately, every constructive warning we voiced was ignored, and the Discipline Board was misused to silence us from speaking the truth," they said in a statement today.

The thirteen MPs are Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (Beluran), Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Masjid Tanah), Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah), Datuk Rosol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu), Zakri Hassan (Kangar), and Nordin Ahmad Ismail (Lumut). Also signing the media statement were Datuk Abdul Khalib Abdullah (Rompin), Datuk Muslimin Yahaya (Sungai Besar), Muhammad Islahuddin Abas (Mersing), Kalam Salan (Sabak Bernam), Datuk Khlir Mohd Nor (Ketereh), Roslan Hashim (Kulim Bandar Baharu), and Datuk Dr. Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (Kubang Pasu).

They further claimed that Bersatu no longer holds value in PN, as the party is left with only six MPs.

"We demand that Bersatu promptly exit or be expelled from the PN coalition, and all political appointments and Exco members from Bersatu in the relevant states be reshuffled," they added





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