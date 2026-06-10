Thirteen Bersatu MPs Demand Party's Expulsion from Perikatan Nasional Coalition

A group of thirteen current and suspended Bersatu MPs have issued a joint statement calling for the party's removal from the Perikatan Nasional opposition coalition, citing leadership arrogance, ignored internal concerns, and the misuse of disciplinary mechanisms as key reasons.

A faction within Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia ( Bersatu ) has intensified pressure on the party's leadership, with thirteen MPs calling for its expulsion from the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

The group, comprising both current and suspended Bersatu members of parliament, issued a joint statement alleging that the party's arrogance and failure to respect coalition spirit have severely weakened the opposition alliance. Their criticism follows the recent decision by the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) to sever ties with Bersatu, an event they described as unsurprising given the conduct of certain Bersatu leaders.

The MPs asserted that internal efforts to voice concerns about the party's direction and the need to preserve coalition unity were repeatedly ignored by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. They further accused Bersatu's leadership of silencing dissent by misusing the party's disciplinary mechanisms.

The signatories, led by Beluran MP Ronald Kiandee and other prominent figures such as Masjid Tanah's Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and Tanah Merah's Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, demanded that Perikatan Nasional formally remove Bersatu if the party does not exit voluntarily. They also advocated for a comprehensive review of political appointments, including state executive council positions held by Bersatu representatives, arguing that such a reassessment is necessary to restore integrity within the coalition.

The statement underscores a deepening rift within Bersatu and the broader opposition bloc, highlighting disputes over leadership style and coalition management that have persisted since the collapse of the Bersatu-led government in 2021. This internal strife emerges as Malaysia's political landscape continues to navigate the aftermath of the 15th general election, which produced a hung parliament and ultimately a unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The opposition coalition, Perikatan Nasional, which includes Bersatu and PAS, has been struggling with internal cohesion, and the public fallout threatens its effectiveness as a credible alternative. The thirteen MPs' bold move illustrates a significant challenge to Muhyiddin's influence within Bersatu and may encourage further defections. Observers note that if Bersatu is expelled, it could leave the opposition fragmented, potentially benefiting the ruling unity government.

The incident also raises questions about the future of PAS within Perikatan, given its own history of shifting alliances. As political realignments remain fluid, this development signals ongoing instability and the complex dynamics of Malaysia's multi-party system





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