Thirteen arrested for JInjang Utara riot and weapon assault

Police have arrested 13 men, aged 18 to 51, for involvement in a violent riot and group fight with weapons at a Jinjang Utara business premise on June 11. The incident, triggered by a debt dispute, resulted in injuries and swift police action within 12 hours.

KUALA LUMPUR : A total of 13 local men were arrested for allegedly being involved in a riot and group fight involving weapons at a business premises in Jinjang Utara here on Thursday (June 11).

Sentul District Police chief ACP Basri Sagoni said all the suspects, aged between 18 and 51, were detained within 12 hours of the incident through several raids conducted around the capital. He said the Sentul District Police Headquarters (IPD) District Control Centre (DCC) had received a MERS 999 emergency call from a member of the public at 3.27pm reporting the incident.

"Acting on the information, a police team was deployed to the location to bring the situation under control. Preliminary investigations found that the incident is believed to have stemmed from a dispute over debt-related matters before escalating into a huge fight that resulted in injuries to the victim," he said in a statement on Friday (June 12).

ACP Basri said the arrests were carried out by the Sentul IPD Criminal Investigation Division (CID) with the cooperation of the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) CID.

"Checks on records revealed that several suspects from the group have criminal and drug-related records. All suspects have been remanded for seven days until June 18 to assist investigations under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with weapons and Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or instruments," he said.

ACP Basri stressed that the police viewed seriously any form of violence or actions that violated the law and threatened public order.

"The public is advised not to speculate on the incident in a manner that could interfere with investigations and to leave any disputes to the authorities for action through the proper legal channels," he said. He also urged anyone with information on the incident to contact the Sentul IPD Operations Room at 03-40482222 or the nearest police station





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Riot Group Fight Weapons Debt Dispute Arrests Kuala Lumpur Sentul Police Penal Code Sections 148 And 326 Public Order Police Investigation

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