Thinaah to Lead Malaysia’s Uber Cup Squad After Tan’s Injury

National women’s doubles shuttler M. Thinaah will captain the Malaysian Uber Cup team following Pearly Tan’s withdrawal due to a back injury. The team, featuring a mix of experienced players and newcomers, is preparing for their Group B opener against Turkiye at the Uber Cup Finals 2026 in Horsens, Denmark.

HORSENS, Denmark – The Malaysia n Uber Cup squad is gearing up for the commencement of the Uber Cup Finals 2026, with M. Thinaah stepping into the role of captain following the unfortunate injury withdrawal of her regular partner, Pearly Tan .

This development places a significant responsibility on Thinaah, but she is approaching the challenge with a remarkable sense of optimism and a commitment to fostering a positive team environment. The team, comprised of a blend of experienced players and promising newcomers, is preparing for their Group B debut against Turkiye tomorrow. Thinaah emphasizes her intention to avoid placing undue pressure on herself or her teammates, acknowledging the youthful composition of the squad.

Half of the team members are making their Uber Cup debut, and Thinaah is focused on creating a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere. She has been impressed by the dedication and high spirits of the players during the training camp and practice sessions, expressing confidence in their ability to perform well. The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) responded to Tan’s withdrawal by including Chong Jie Yu in the team, adding another dimension to the doubles lineup.

Thinaah’s leadership will be crucial in integrating the new players and building a cohesive unit capable of competing at the highest level. The team’s strategy revolves around leveraging the energy and enthusiasm of the younger players while providing guidance and support from the more experienced members. Malaysia’s Uber Cup team boasts five new faces: Carmen Ting, Ong Xin Yee, Low Zi Yu, Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan, and Jie Yu, all specializing in women’s doubles.

The singles challenge will be spearheaded by K. Letshanaa, Wong Ling Ching, Siti Zulaikha Azmi, and professional player Goh Jin Wei. The group stage schedule presents a varied set of challenges, beginning with Turkiye, followed by a match against South Africa on Sunday, April 26th. The final group stage encounter will be a demanding test against the formidable six-time champions, Japan, on April 27th.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament, which runs from April 24th to May 3rd. Thinaah’s ability to inspire and unite the team will be pivotal as they navigate this challenging path, aiming to secure a spot in the knockout stages and potentially make a significant impact on the Uber Cup Finals. The focus remains on enjoying the competition and maximizing the potential of this dynamic Malaysian squad.

Beyond the on-court preparations, a promotional offer is running, providing an additional RM10 for new sign-ups using the code VERSAMM10 with a minimum cash-in of RM100, subject to terms and conditions





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Uber Cup Badminton M. Thinaah Pearly Tan Malaysia BAM Women's Doubles Denmark

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