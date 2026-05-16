[Their Majesties Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah, King and Queen of Malaysia] wished teachers on Teachers Day for their services and sacrifices in shaping the future generation.

This report highlights the acknowledgement of Teachers Day by Their Majesties Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah, King and Queen of Malaysia, who expressed appreciation for the sacrifices, patience, and dedication of teachers in shaping the youth of Malaysia.

Their Majesties Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah, King and Queen of Malaysia, led other leaders in wishing Teachers Day greetings to educators for their services and sacrifices.

Their Majesties Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Raja Zarith Sofiah expressed their appreciation for the sacrifices, patience, and dedication of teachers in imparting knowledge and instilling noble values in the younger generation. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the role of teachers has become more crucial in an increasingly complex world, particularly in shaping a generation with strong moral character and inner strength grounded in human values.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the occasion is not just about celebrating achievements, but also recognizing the excellence and contributions of educators who are shaping the country's future generation. Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also expressed his gratitude to all educators, describing teachers as the light to the path of knowledge for every person.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the role of teachers is no longer confined to the classroom, but has evolved in tandem with the digital landscape and artificial intelligence. [No double quotes in the text.





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Teachers Day Their Majesties Sultan Ibrahim And Raja Zarith Appreciation Sacrifices Patience Imparting Knowledge Noble Values Dedication Role Of Teachers Comprehensive Role Mental Strength

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King and Queen pay tribute to teachers for shaping Malaysia’s future generationsKUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Their Majesties Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah, King and Queen of Malaysia, today extended Teachers’ Day greetings to all educators in the country...

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