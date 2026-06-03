The Unseen Demands of an Acting Career: Insights from Yusuf Bahrin and Beto Kusyairy

Veteran actors Yusuf Bahrin and Beto Kusyairy reveal the extensive preparation and personal sacrifices behind the glamorous facade of acting, from months of script study and physical training to technical rehearsals, showing that only a small fraction of the profession is visible to the public.

Yusuf Bahrin , a 34-year-old actor, shares insights into the demanding realities behind the acting profession, highlighting that the public only sees about 10% of an actor's life while the remaining 90% involves unseen work behind the scenes .

He contrasts the irregular, time-consuming nature of acting with the more predictable schedule of a typical 9-to-5 office job, emphasizing the significant sacrifices involved. Fellow acclaimed actor Beto Kusyairy agrees, noting that an actor's workload begins weeks or months before filming, requiring thorough mental and physical preparation. This includes script analysis, discussions, research, watching references, acting workshops, fitness training, and sometimes drastic body changes for a role.

Technical processes like makeup tests, camera tests, wardrobe fittings, and rehearsals are also part of the unseen commitment that audiences rarely witness





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Acting Career Behind The Scenes Actor Preparation Yusuf Bahrin Beto Kusyairy Film Industry Challenges Unseen Work

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