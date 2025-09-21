The Summer I Turned Pretty: A Coming-of-Age Phenomenon that Captured Hearts

An analysis of the hit coming-of-age series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, exploring its themes of adolescence, love triangles, family dynamics, and the power of community engagement.

The journey began with a TikTok trend and watching interviews with international artists, all culminating in the question 'Team Conrad' or 'Team Jeremiah.' Intrigued, I finally sought to understand the origins of this phenomenon. After grasping the heart of it, the identities of Conrad and Jeremiah, I willingly dedicated eleven weeks, or eleven episodes, to watching the final season of the hugely popular coming-of-age series, The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP).

There's a unique experience in watching a series that demands patience, anticipation, and speculation episode by episode, rather than consuming the entire story at once. For TSITP, I found myself still believing in the 1920s theory introduced by psychologist Bluma Zeigarnik: we tend to remember unfinished tasks more vividly, similar to unpaid bills. In this context, cliffhangers are a technique that keeps us engaged, curious, and constantly thinking about the drama's episodes. That's why the addiction of watching a series episodically is more enjoyable than binge-watching. While awaiting new episodes, viewers share discussions and discoveries on social media, such as the aforementioned question, 'Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?' A good coming-of-age narrative should effectively portray the crises young people face during their transition into adulthood. Building on the reputation of All the Boys I've Loved Before, I believe the screenwriter, Jenny Han, has a brilliant formula that can represent the voices within the wave of identity crises, family dynamics, questions of love, and self-discovery that affect young people. Jenny Han used this formula when creating TSITP, making it incredibly youth-oriented. Not just the story itself, but also the monologues delivered by each character make us feel closer to those characters. Although, I missed Jeremiah's monologues in the series. There were also scenes punctuated with songs that are popular among young people, such as Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers, Harry Styles, and many others. The Summer I Turned Pretty is essentially a love triangle involving Belly, a teenage girl, and two handsome brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad.\In this third season, the conflict focuses on the rebellious feelings of two young people who impulsively want to get married before they truly know themselves. It also explores the strained relationships between children and their parents. The pivotal point in the series occurs in the ninth episode, Last Call, when Belly finally gives herself over to the confusion, turmoil, and coldness that Paris offers, a city often considered the most beautiful in the world. This shift not only affects Belly, but it also changes the overall dynamics of the characters in the series, including Jeremiah, a hot chef, as Taylor notes, and Conrad, who, despite being quiet, is able to 'take' Belly in front of his newest rival, Benito. The Summer I Turned Pretty shows viewers that during the transition to adulthood, we will indeed change who we are, whether through how we speak, how we socialize, the decisions we make, or the new skills we acquire that we didn't know before. Watching TSITP and experiencing the emotional investment that grows episode after episode really showcases what it is to be a fan, or a dedicated viewer, of the program. The discussion that has arisen with the show and the fan base is also extremely important as it drives the conversation, and drives the feeling of community that the series allows. The impact of Jenny Han's writing, the choice of music, and the plot development all make The Summer I Turned Pretty as popular as it is with its dedicated fanbase. The show provides a safe space for young adults to question and feel as they work towards their future and the life ahead of them.\ The exploration of these themes, of the struggle in finding their place in the world, makes it so that the viewer feels a kinship with the characters and the show. As Belly and the other characters come to terms with the changes around them, they also come to the realization that change is both inevitable and can sometimes be for the better. The series also explores the effects of grief, loss, family dynamics and the power of choice. These powerful themes, combined with the romantic aspects of the series, have contributed to its popularity. As the viewer is invested in the lives of these characters, there is a vested feeling of belonging, and the story allows for both humor and an open door for emotional exploration, and to better explore their own lives. This coming-of-age series provides a valuable and exciting story that will give anyone something to think about after the show concludes. The series is an example of the kind of media that is popular with the young, and shows the importance of being a part of something, or the importance of togetherness, both on and off screen





