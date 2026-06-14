The Star Wins Gold at Kinabalu Press Awards 2026 for Rural, Sports, and Environmental Reporting

The Star won two gold awards and a merit at the Kinabalu Press Awards 2026 for stories on rural life, sports, and environment in Sabah. Chief Minister Hajiji Noor urged media to uphold accuracy amid digital changes.

The Star Sabah Bureau Chief Muguntan Vanar, journalist Rebecca Chong, The Star Group chief content officer Datin Paduka Esther Ng and senior journalist Stephanie Lee at the Kinabalu Press Awards 2026 in Kota Kinabalu.

KOTA KINABALU: The Star secured two gold awards and a merit at this year's Kinabalu Press Awards (KPA) 2026 for reporting on rural communities, sports and environmental issues in Sabah. The accolades were won by journalist Rebecca Chong, who clinched gold in the News Reporting Award (Non-Feature) category for 'No Signal, More Life' and the Sports Journalism Award category for 'Never Too Late to Fight for Gold.

' She also received a merit award in the Environmental Journalism category for her three-part series, 'Slopes on the Brink. ' 'No Signal, More Life' explored life in Kampung Keniogan, a remote island village off Beluran, where residents adapted to weeks without mobile connectivity while relying on close community ties. The story highlighted how the villagers maintained their daily routines and supported each other despite the lack of internet and phone signals.

It painted a vivid picture of resilience and resourcefulness, showing that sometimes disconnection brings people closer. Meanwhile, 'Never Too Late to Fight for Gold' chronicled the inspiring journey of Sandakan grandmother Lily Khong Chow Fah, who discovered a passion for taekwondo while accompanying her grandchildren to class and went on to win four gold medals within a year. The article focused on her determination and the support from her family and community, proving that age is no barrier to achievement.

The 'Slopes on the Brink' series examined landslide risks and unstable slopes in Sandakan and across Sabah, highlighting the need for stronger monitoring and disaster preparedness measures. Chong interviewed geologists, local authorities, and residents to uncover the factors contributing to slope instability and the potential dangers to communities. The series called for more proactive measures to prevent future disasters and protect lives and property.

In a speech delivered by Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor urged media practitioners to continue upholding accuracy and factual integrity despite rapid changes brought about by digital transformation, social media and artificial intelligence (AI). While technological advances have opened up new opportunities for news dissemination and helped journalists with routine tasks, he said accuracy and fact verification must never be compromised in the pursuit of speed.

'While the speed of news delivery remains important, accuracy and factual integrity must never be compromised,' he said. Hajiji also commended media practitioners for their dedication, saying he had personally witnessed journalists working long hours, pursuing stories from different angles and ensuring reports were delivered accurately and with integrity. He expressed hope that the awards would continue to inspire journalists to produce high-quality journalism that benefits the public.

The chief minister's remarks came at a time when the media landscape is evolving rapidly, with AI tools assisting in content creation and distribution. However, he stressed that the core values of journalism-truth, fairness, and accountability-must remain unchanged. He encouraged journalists to leverage technology while maintaining rigorous fact-checking standards. The Kinabalu Press Awards 2026, organized by the Sabah Journalists Association, recognized excellence in journalism across multiple categories.

The event was held in Kota Kinabalu and attended by media professionals, government officials, and industry leaders. Also present were Sabah Journalists Association president Mariah Doksil and Malaysian Press Institute president Datuk Yong Soo Heong. The awards ceremony celebrated outstanding contributions to journalism in Sabah, highlighting the importance of thorough reporting and storytelling that resonates with the public.

The Star's wins underscored its commitment to covering diverse issues, from the challenges of rural life to the triumphs of ordinary individuals and the urgent need for environmental safeguards. The recognition serves as a testament to the dedication of journalists like Rebecca Chong, who tirelessly pursue stories that matter, often going beyond the beaten path to uncover unique narratives.

As the media industry navigates new technologies and shifting audience expectations, the Kinabalu Press Awards stand as a reminder of the enduring power of well-crafted journalism to inform, inspire, and drive change





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