The Respiratory Tract Microbiota: A Delicate Balance

The human respiratory tract is home to a diverse community of microorganisms known as the respiratory tract microbiota. Pneumococcus is a frequent coloniser of the upper respiratory tract and can cause severe diseases. Maintaining the balance of the respiratory tract microbiota is crucial for preventing respiratory infections and promoting overall respiratory health.

Did you know that there are microbes living in our airways, just like in the gut and on the skin? The human respiratory tract is a complex and dynamic environment, harbouring a diverse community of microorganisms collectively known as the respiratory tract microbiota .

Pneumococcus, commonly referred to as pneumococcus, stands out as a frequent coloniser of the upper respiratory tract, particularly the nasopharynx. In fact, it is estimated that up to 40-50% of healthy children and 20-30% of healthy adults are asymptomatic carriers of pneumococcus. While often living harmlessly as part of the respiratory tract microbiota, pneumococcus is also a notorious opportunistic pathogen capable of causing a range of severe diseases.

The composition and stability of the respiratory tract microbiota are influenced by a myriad of factors, both intrinsic and environmental: Air pollution - most notably, exposure to cigarette smoke (both active and passive) - significantly alters the balance of the respiratory tract microbiota. Smoking, for instance, has been shown to reduce the diversity of microbial species and promote the colonisation of potential pathogens like.

Dysbiosis, an imbalance in the composition or function of the respiratory tract microbiota, is increasingly being recognised as a contributing factor to various respiratory diseases. While a healthy microbiota can protect against pathogen invasion, dysbiosis can compromise these defences. Sustaining the balance Maintaining the delicate balance of the respiratory tract microbiota is paramount for preventing respiratory infections and promoting overall respiratory health.

A balanced diet, rich in prebiotics and probiotics, may also play a role in supporting a diverse and robust microbiota, although more research is needed in this specific area for respiratory health. Crucially, vaccination stands as one of the most effective strategies for preventing infections caused by specific respiratory pathogens. In the context of pneumococcus, the pneumococcal vaccine significantly reduces the incidence of pneumococcal diseases such as pneumonia, meningitis and otitis media (inflammation of the middle ear).

While vaccination primarily targets the pathogen, it indirectly contributes to maintaining the balance of the respiratory tract microbiota by preventing the overgrowth and pathogenic activity of a common coloniser that can severely disrupt the delicate ecosystem. By reducing the burden of pneumococcal disease, vaccination helps preserve the overall health and resilience of the respiratory tract microbiota. Datuk Dr Zulkifli Ismail is a consultant paediatrician and paediatric cardiologist.

This article is courtesy of the Malaysian Paediatric Association's Positive Parenting programme in collaboration with expert partners. For further information, please email starhealth@thestar.com.my. The information provided is for educational and communication purposes only, and it should not be construed as personal medical advice. Information published in this article is not intended to replace, supplant or augment a consultation with a health professional regarding the reader's own medical care.

The publisher does not give any warranty on accuracy, completeness, functionality, usefulness or other assurances as to the content appearing in this column. It disclaims all responsibility for any losses, damage to property or personal injury suffered directly or indirectly from reliance on such information.





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