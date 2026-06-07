The Power of Reading: Reflections on the Kuala Lumpur Book Fair

An analysis of the 43rd Kuala Lumpur Book Fair, its objectives to promote reading culture, and the transformative power of books through historical anecdotes.

The Kuala Lumpur Book Fair (PBAKL) is held annually, and this year marks its 43rd edition after several venue changes. Organizers use the term festival for what is essentially a large book exhibition, suggesting they aim for a celebratory atmosphere, or perhaps it should be called a book feast given that the estimated visitorship reaches two million people each time.

What exactly is a book festival? Organizers frequently promote the event not just as an exhibition of books and publications, but as a celebration for book enthusiasts. Visitors come to search, browse, peruse, and purchase books of their choice, besides being spectators of the programs aligned with the festival. Book launches, anthologies, talk shows, content discussions, and poetry recitals are among the events that color PBAKL each year, because these activities essentially piggyback on the fair's visitors.

That means if the total visitors over the 10-day program reach two million, the estimated daily attendance is about 200,000, regardless of repeat visitors. According to organizers, among the objectives of PBAKL is to encourage activities related to the book industry such as writing, editing, illustration, translation, and book marketing. The event also aims to promote the latest titles of local publications, whether printed or electronic, in Malay, English, and other languages from within and outside the country.

However, the objective that excites me most is fostering awareness of the importance of books as suppliers of knowledge and mental enrichment for human capital development, encouraging a culture of reading among people at all levels, especially the younger generation and family institutions. Books are the repository of knowledge, and any society or nation that wishes to progress must have its people read extensively.

The question is, has PBAKL succeeded in achieving its goal of encouraging reading habits among the populace? So far, the benchmark for reading interest is measured by the number of visitors, but we do not know whether visitors actually buy books or merely wander aimlessly among the display shelves without touching a single book. In reality, book lovers are not like that, because this is their opportunity to obtain their favorite books.

Such opportunities do not come often, with a glut of books before their eyes, and the best books for readers will have a long-term impact. Many old stories illustrate the power of a single book, provided it is read.

In his autobiography, Frederick Douglass, a former slave who became a driving force in the abolitionist movement in 19th-century America, wrote that his master Hugh Auld forbade his wife from teaching Douglass to read because if you teach him to read, you will no longer be able to control him; it will make him unfit to be a slave. Yet Douglass taught himself, and when he finally learned to read, he said that once you learn to read, you will be forever free.

These words are not a metaphor but a historical truth. Reading broke the chains that bound his body and, more importantly, broke the chains that bound his mind. This story is evidence that reading has extraordinary power: the power to change lives, the power to change society, the power to change the world. Imagine what could happen if every home became a house of knowledge, every school a center of thought, and every city a reading city.

Reading is power: power that builds, power that liberates, power that elevates human dignity. And that power is in all our hands. Another story we cannot forget is that of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, who loved reading since childhood. Because his family was poor and he had very little formal schooling, Lincoln largely taught himself through books.

He was willing to walk long distances to borrow books from neighbors and acquaintances. At night, Lincoln often read under the light of street lamps because his family lacked proper facilities. He was also known for writing down and memorizing important passages from the books he read. This reading habit helped Lincoln become a lawyer, a politician, and eventually the President of the United States.

The moral is that books do not make us anything or anyone if we read them wrongly or not at all. Sometimes, we merely skim through without understanding or evaluating. As Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said at the launch of PBAKL 2026 while discussing the Madani book voucher, he urged people to utilize the book voucher and ensure that children not only buy and store books in cabinets, but buy and start reading.

In today's digital age, the challenge is even greater with distractions from screens. Yet the power of a physical book remains unmatched. The book fair serves as a crucial platform to reignite the reading culture. It is not enough to have millions visit; we must convert them into genuine readers.

That requires a collective effort from parents, educators, and policymakers. Only then can the true objective of PBAKL be realized: building a knowledgeable and enlightened society





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