The Pokémon Company Reveals 30th Anniversary Celebration Details in Kuala Lumpur

The Pokémon Company has announced the details of the highly anticipated 30th anniversary celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event, called PokeXciting!, will feature a range of activities, including a Pokémon drone show, a fun run, and a Pokémon-themed adventure. The celebration will also include the opening of a Nintendo Pop-Up Store and a Pokémon Center Pop-Up Store, which will offer exclusive merchandise and experiences.

The Pokémon Company has finally revealed the details of the highly anticipated 30th anniversary celebration in Kuala Lumpur . According to The Pokémon Company's Corporate Officer, Susumu Fukunaga, the selection of Kuala Lumpur as the first location for this celebration holds a special meaning for the company, and they are eager to see fans enjoy the various activities that have been planned.

PokeXciting! Kuala Lumpur Pokémon fans can look forward to the first Pokémon drone show in Malaysia through the PokeXciting! event, which will take place at Taman KLCC on September 12 and 13, 2026. This family-friendly free event promises a variety of entertainment activities over two days, including a special appearance by PokeXciting! Pikachu and a drone show that will illuminate the Kuala Lumpur sky.

For Kuala Lumpur, Pikachu will appear with a turquoise head accessory. In addition, a special PokeXciting! event will also be held in Pokémon GO, including the appearance of PokeXciting! Pikachu in the game. Fukunaga stated that they want PokeXciting! to be more than just a fun event.

Instead, it is a symbol of appreciation to fans across Asia who have supported Pokémon for three decades, as well as an opportunity for the regional Pokémon community to celebrate this special moment together. Pokémon RUN 30: Malaysia Edition This interactive running event combines the experience of a fun run with a Pokémon-themed adventure. Participants will begin their journey by choosing their first Pokémon before facing various challenges inspired by the Pokémon world.

Among the activities awaiting participants are Gym Battles, encounters with wild Pokémon, completing the Pokedex Search Sheet, and the opportunity to develop their Pokémon partner. The Festival Zone, which is open to the public for free, including those who do not participate in the run, will also feature the Time Tunnel, an interactive space that takes visitors on a journey through the 30-year history of Pokémon, as well as showcasing the latest content and developments of the franchise.

Fans can also get various exclusive items at the Pokémon Pop-Up Store, which will operate in the Festival Zone. Further information on the location and time of the event will be announced later. Nintendo Pop-Up Store & Pokémon Center Pop-Up Store First in Malaysia In the same development, KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd (KLCCH) has entered into a formal partnership with Pokémon to celebrate PokeXciting! in Malaysia.

The Nintendo Pop-Up Store will offer a range of official merchandise from the popular Nintendo franchise. For Kuala Lumpur, visitors can get an exclusive collection featuring Mario and Luigi with a special design inspired by the Petronas Twin Towers.

Meanwhile, the Pokémon Center Pop-Up Store will offer a range of products, including exclusive Pokémon Center Original items, trading cards, plush figurines, latest releases, and a special 30th anniversary collection. Visitors can also experience video game playthroughs through a special area developed with Nintendo. To add to the excitement, the Ombak KLCC will also be decorated with Pokémon-themed decorations that change according to the following schedule: Will the Pokémon Center Remain Open in Malaysia?

Answering a question frequently asked by local fans, Fukunaga did not rule out the possibility of Malaysia receiving a permanent Pokémon Center in the future. However, he explained that the company will first observe the reception and participation of local fans in various activities before making any further decisions





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Pokémon 30Th Anniversary Kuala Lumpur Pokexciting! Nintendo Pop-Up Store Pokémon Center Pop-Up Store

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