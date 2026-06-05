The Mysterious Origins of Chicken 65 and Other Curious Food Stories from Asia

An exploration of the legendary tales behind Chicken 65, the mislabeled Malaysian chicken chop, and other fascinating food anecdotes, including enduring vendor prices and record-breaking culinary ambitions.

Chicken 65 is a beloved and fiery side dish commonly served in Indian restaurants, sparking curiosity about the origin of its name. Several theories exist: one suggests it was originally made with exactly 65 small pieces of chicken, while another claims the marinade contained 65 distinct spices.

A more peculiar story indicates that a chicken aged 65 days was used for preparation. The most widely circulated anecdote traces the dish to Chennai, where soldiers were presented with an extensive menu and chose this particular item as the 65th entry. The recipe was reportedly first introduced by AM Buhari at his hotel, establishing a culinary legacy that endures in eateries worldwide. This intriguing history adds a layer of fascination to every spicy bite.

In Malaysia, a similarly named dish, chicken chop, often appears on the Western food section of menus despite being a local creation. The misplacement highlights how culinary identities can become blurred across cultures, yet it remains a cherished staple.

Other quirky food tales include the baby in diapers motif on PoPo Fish Muruku packets, a vendor in Perak keeping nasi lemak prices at 50 sen for three decades, and Oriental Kopi's ambition to set a Guinness World Record by selling 10,000 nasi lemak dishes within eight hours. These stories reflect the deep connections between food, tradition, and community across South and Southeast Asia





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Chicken 65 Indian Cuisine Food Origins Malaysian Food Chicken Chop Culinary History Nasi Lemak Guinness World Record Food Myths Street Food

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