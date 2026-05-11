The Incredible Voyage of Alasdair Malloy: A One-Hour Travel Experience with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

Experience a one-hour journey that takes you through Scotland to Kuala Lumpur with every piece on the MPO program narratively, musically, and geographically connected to a mode of transportation.

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) presents The Incredible Voyage of Alasdair Malloy , a one-hour, no-intermission concert journey that connects classical music with modes of transport.

The concert features Alasdair Malloy, a Principal Percussionist with the BBC Concert Orchestra and a renowned family concert presenter in the UK. He has collaborated with various orchestras, including the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and is also a specialist in the Glass Harmonica. The programme includes film excerpts to engage younger audiences and showcase the versatility of classical music alongside popular culture references.

"Carnival of the Animals," "Peer Gynt," and "William Tell" are featured as their dramatic weight is introduced through the transport narrative. The balance between the familiar and the formally educational makes this concert structurally smart. Concertgoers can enjoy the performances while also understanding the narrative and the context of each piece





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Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Alasdair Malloy Mode Of Transport-Connected Music Carnival Of The Animals Peer Gynt William Tell

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