Nasi lemak, a dish that has been a staple in Malaysian cuisine for generations, has remained unchanged despite its evolution from 50 sen to RM20. The combination of fragrant coconut rice, fried peanuts, and dried anchovies, served with a boiled egg and spicy sambal, is what makes it so iconic. The dish has been praised by many for its traditional preparation method, which is similar to how Malaysians make nasi lemak.

Nasi lemak is a dish that can be enjoyed anywhere, whether it's at a street food stall, a hipster cafe, or a large restaurant. This iconic Malaysian dish has remained a staple across generations, from its humble beginnings at 50 sen to its current price of RM20.

There are many variations of nasi lemak, but the combination of fragrant coconut rice, fried peanuts, and dried anchovies, served with a boiled egg and spicy sambal, is what makes it so iconic. The average comment on YouTube praises the cook for preparing the dish in a way that is similar to how Malaysians traditionally prepare nasi lemak, but on a larger scale.

In the video, many people were surprised to see that the method of cooking was identical to how Malaysians make nasi lemak, leaving no room for criticism. Some netizens also praised the nasi lemak for looking more upscale than some of the viral nasi lemak stalls in Malaysia. One commenter said, 'Terbaik! This is the real deal with a flavorful chicken.

It looks delicious with the beautiful arrangement on the plate!

' Another commenter said, 'This nasi lemak is excellent. Just looking at the color of the rice, I know it must be made with real coconut milk.

' The video of the nasi lemak cooking process is a testament to the thorough research that went into making it, going beyond just following a recipe. This is something that deserves to be praised highly! Penang nasi lemak vendors are willing to maintain their 50 sen price tag even after 30 years of business.

Meanwhile, Oriental Kopi is aiming to break the Guinness World Record by selling 10,000 servings of nasi lemak in just 8 hours





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Nasi Lemak Malaysian Cuisine Iconic Dish Traditional Preparation

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