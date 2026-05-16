The 'hooligan' image of drifting, a drifting sport with low barriers to entry and high costs for competition

Drifting, a drifting sport with a 'hooligan' image, it's not like what people think. It's an experience that goes beyond adrenaline and offers control, expression, and escape. The motorsport has evolved from an informal street practice to a more organized and community-driven sport. However, the costs escalate rapidly for high-performance cars and teams, creating a gap at the competitive level.

Drifting, a drifting sport with a 'hooligan' image, it's not like what people think. It's an experience that goes beyond adrenaline and offers control, expression, and escape.

The motorsport has evolved from an informal street practice to a more organized and community-driven sport. The barriers to entry have been lowered with the low cost of a second-hand car to start learning.

However, the costs escalate rapidly for high-performance cars and teams, creating a gap at the competitive level. Drift Underground, an independently organized annual event, provides drifters an avenue to earn a side income while showcasing their skills in a controlled and safe environment. The relationship between driver and car is more than just control, becoming a near-symbiotic connection





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Drifting Low Barriers To Entry High Costs For Competition Organized Competitions Community-Driven Motorsport

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