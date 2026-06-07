The Hasanah Report 2025: The Long Harvest Highlights Sustainable Community Transformation Beyond Funding

The Hasanah Foundation's 2025 report reveals that lasting community change depends on trust, local leadership, and collaboration, not just financial support. Over 4 million people have benefited from 1,134 projects, with 172 new initiatives launched in 2025.

After a decade of driving social development agendas, the Hasanah Foundation has formulated an important conclusion: sustainable community transformation requires support that goes beyond mere funding.

The foundation, impact-driven and affiliated with Khazanah Nasional Berhad, found that while financial grants can spark initial change, factors ensuring long-term progress are less visible elements like trust, local leadership, and strong cooperative relationships. This deep reflection forms the core of The Hasanah Report 2025, themed "The Long Harvest," recently launched. With grant funding from the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Yayasan Hasanah has collaborated with various civil society organizations, government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector.

This collective effort has benefited over 4.01 million people through 1,134 projects nationwide. In 2025 alone, Hasanah continued expanding its network by supporting 172 new projects and welcoming 102 new partners. The grant recipients, community leaders, and change agents highlighted in The Long Harvest gathered during the launch of The Hasanah Report 2025. The Trustee and Managing Director of Yayasan Hasanah, Puan Siti Kamariah Ahmad Subki, stated that the organization's definition of 'impact' has evolved over time.

"Initially, we focused on external metrics, project counts, and beneficiary numbers. But now, we ask deeper questions: what ensures progress continues after a project begins? True success is not measured by how long communities depend on us, but by how far they can move forward confidently and independently," she said. This year's report highlights seven unique stories showcasing the realities, challenges, and aspirations of communities across Malaysia.

Notable initiatives include those addressing economic resilience, environmental sustainability, and aging population issues. To provide a closer look at the individuals driving change, Hasanah also launched a series of short documentary films revealing the stories behind the report. Moving forward, Yayasan Hasanah is committed to remaining responsive to the constantly changing social landscape, including challenges like shifting income sources, environmental pressures, and the growing reality of Malaysia's aging society





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Hasanah Foundation Community Development Sustainable Impact Social Transformation The Long Harvest Malaysia Grant Funding Local Leadership Trust Collaboration Khazanah Nasional Civil Society Documentary Films

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