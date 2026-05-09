The End of Trees in Malaysia’s City Planning

Car-centric planning in Malaysia is destroying urban trees, creating an addiction to cars and endangering cities

From Boo Jia Cher Every rainy season, the same thing happens. A tree falls onto a road. A branch crashes onto a parked car. Panic spreads online.

Local councils begin aggressively pruning or cutting roadside trees until entire streets are left with bare trunks. This is presented as public safety. But falling trees are not simply natural disasters. They are symptoms of a deeper problem: Malaysia’s addiction to cars and car-centric planning.

How car-centric planning is destroying urban trees For decades, our cities have been designed around highways, flyovers, parking lots and road widening. Trees are treated as obstacles to traffic flow instead of essential urban infrastructure. In the Klang Valley, it is often easier to cut down a tree than realign a road around existing trees. This mindset is destroying the very things that make cities liveable.

Mature trees that took decades to grow are regularly chopped down in road widening projects. Even when trees remain, they are squeezed into tiny concrete spaces surrounded by asphalt. Their roots become trapped beneath compacted soil, concrete, and carparks. Cars parked illegally beneath trees for shade make the problem worse by compressing the soil even further.

Weak roots make trees unstable during storms, which then becomes the justification for even more tree cutting — a vicious cycl





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Environment Climate Change Car-Centric Urban Planning Trees As Urban Infrastructure Urban Forests And Shaded Streets Malaysian Cities Global Warming Worsening Floods Draining Systems And Maintenance Mud Floods In TTDI Clogged Drains And Trees Increasing Urgency For Liveability

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