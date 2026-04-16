The Digital Treadmill: How Social Media Fuels Financial Distress and Emotional Instability

A silent epidemic driven by social media algorithms is subtly eroding emotional and financial well-being, pushing individuals into unsustainable lifestyles and debt. Experts warn of the psychological and biological mechanisms behind this trend, urging a shift towards internal validation and digital detox.

In an era where algorithms increasingly shape societal narratives, a psychological phenomenon, often termed a silent epidemic, is gradually undermining the emotional and financial stability of modern society. What has become a burgeoning culture, unconsciously ravaging the personal financial stability of many, is fueled by the constant display of luxury and instant success on social media . This creates a false standard of living, burdening individuals to emulate lifestyles beyond their means.

Consequently, this triggers a worrying trend in financial behavior, as spending decisions are no longer based on genuine needs but rather on the fear of being looked down upon by others. This social pressure ignites a biochemical battle within the brain, driving drastic actions. Dr. Rosliza Yahya, a psychologist from the Psychiatry Department at Sultan Zainal Abidin University Teaching Hospital (HPUniSZA), explains that this phenomenon is intricately linked to complex biological processes. She elaborates that receiving digital social interactions, such as likes or comments, immediately activates the brain's reward system, particularly the dopaminergic pathways. This activation provides unpredictable rewards, thereby encouraging compulsive behavior, as neuroscientific studies indicate that the feeling of being left out of viral trends is processed by the same brain region responsible for physical pain. The anterior cingulate cortex, as it is known, responds by sending very real emotional distress signals. Furthermore, financial expert and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and International) of Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK), Prof. Datuk Dr. Nik Maheran Nik Muhammad, highlights that the inability to control desires leads many to disregard their financial realities for digital validation. He describes FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) as a double-edged sword capable of destroying one's financial future if strong discipline is not maintained. The proliferation of payment facilities like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and unchecked credit card usage exacerbates this situation. These financial technologies create an illusion of affordability, while in reality, individuals are borrowing from their future. He sternly warns of the risk of a generation that appears affluent online but lacks solid asset accumulation. If unchecked, this trend could create an endless chain of debt, making it difficult for young people to acquire essential assets like homes. However, Dr. Nik Maheran suggests that FOMO is not entirely negative if channeled constructively. He posits that this fear of being left behind can be a powerful motivator to step out of one's comfort zone and strive for greater achievement. Dr. Rosliza also points out early signs of identity loss, such as constantly comparing oneself to idealized portrayals of others' lives. Continuous social comparison and dependence on external validation based on the number of likes are key indicators. The constant connectivity without opportunities for psychological recovery can worsen emotional instability, with late-night device usage leading to sleep disturbances and potentially fragile identity shifts. To break this cycle, a gradual digital detox is proposed as the most effective first step towards a more balanced use of technology. Society needs to shift from seeking external validation to building internal self-worth. The true key to happiness lies in cultivating high discipline in managing daily expenses and maintaining emergency savings. The most meaningful success is not found in others' admiration for possessions, but in the peace of mind that comes with adequate savings and a strong sense of self-worth, free from the pursuit of soulless algorithms





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