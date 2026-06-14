The Concept of KUASA and the Dangers of Coercion: A Critical Analysis of Teach You a Lesson

This article provides a critical analysis of the drama series Teach You a Lesson, exploring the concept of KUASA and the dangers of coercion. The series, which deals with bullying in schools, raises important questions about the role of power and authority in shaping our lives.

The concept of KUASA refers to a situation where one has the ability to influence, control, and make decisions for others. In other words, we have power when others can follow our lead.

Academics have identified several components of power-holders, including authority, the ability to control resources (regardless of whether it's money, information, or opportunities), influence, expertise, social support, and coercion. The drama series Teach You a Lesson (TYAL) has gained significant attention worldwide. Even in Malaysia, the Chairman of MARA, Datuk Dr. Asyraf Wajdi, acknowledged that the 10-episode series, which deals with bullying in schools involving teachers, parents, and students, is a reality in Malaysia.

The organization created in the series, the Main Officer of the Education Protection Bureau (BPHP), seems to be similar to a full-time warden who is also a former soldier. TYAL was inspired by Choi Gang-seok's loss of his son, who was a teacher, to a murder committed by his own student. As a minister, he established BPHP, which is headed by his son-in-law, Na Hwa-jin, a former commander.

BPHP is not well-known, with only four members, and not all of them need to be skilled in fighting, but they have expertise in their respective fields. From the original webtoon 'Get Schooled', which is much more violent, Hong Jong-chan (Juvenile Justice) and the scriptwriting team, Lee Nam-kyu (The Light in Your Eyes), Kim Da-hee, and Moon Jong-ho, have reworked the plot. Each episode presents a different problem, but they are all interconnected.

The root of the problem is the same, and the system has shifted the power from teachers to other entities. The shift in power is a recurring theme throughout each episode. In the current education system, teachers are no longer seen as having the authority, ability to control resources, or being required to have expertise.

Therefore, BPHP, as a third party, intervenes to restore power to its rightful place through coercion, as was once developed by sociologist Max Weber. BPHP has significant power, and each officer can do whatever they want without limits or restrictions in the selected school. In short, the threats and punishments used under BPHP are a form of legitimate violence. When the system cannot provide power, perhaps the solution lies elsewhere.

The officers of BPHP often punish the bullies and seem to be satisfied when they see the victim's own punishment. The series also exposes the fact that bullying can manifest in various ways, and power can be manipulated as long as one knows how to tell the story, referring to the female influencer who accused a teacher of attempting to rape her.

The series is not only about the teacher-student relationship but also about students who are more cunning than their teachers, leading to a loss of motivation to teach. The stories in this series are well-built, including each character, even if their roles are small. It's as if there's a drug in every episode that makes us addicted and hope that the victory will be on the side of the victim.

I think that's a successful reaction for a revenge-based drama that is becoming increasingly popular in South Korea, a situation similar to when we watch the World Cup and hope for the victory of our favorite team. However, it's difficult for me not to think that BPHP also has its own dangers. The violent strategy is met with violence, the punished are punished again, and the humiliated are humiliated again, leaving deep wounds.

It's like a cycle, where the bullies are bullied again, even if it's not by their victims. There will be resentment, and the wounds left behind will make them nervous about remembering what BPHP did to them during their school days.

Moreover, their stories can be accessed and displayed on the BPHP website, and their descendants, seven generations later, can see their ancestors' mistakes when they were 15 years old. Even seven generations later, people will talk and say, 'your grandmother was a bully,' and the mistake will have to be borne by an innocent person, even if it was the one who started it all





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KUASA Teach You A Lesson Coercion Power Authority Bullying Education

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