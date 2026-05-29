Datuk Seri Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak's involvement in PKR has been subject to various interpretations, with some viewing it as driven by a desire for position or wealth, while others see it as a commitment to the reformasi agenda. His actions are subject to different evaluations, with some praising his dedication and contributions, while others criticize certain controversies surrounding him.

Datuk Seri Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak , a key figure in the reformasi movement and a close ally of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim , has been at the center of various political challenges.

As a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Business and Communication, Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), Dr. Nor Syamimi Mohamed Adnan notes that Farhash comes from a successful business background before becoming more active in politics. This has led some to view his involvement in PKR as not solely driven by a desire for position or wealth, but rather by his commitment to the reformasi agenda championed by Anwar.

However, like any other political figure, Farhash's actions are subject to various interpretations. While some praise his dedication and contributions to the reformasi movement, others have criticized certain controversies surrounding him. It is essential to evaluate his history and contributions fairly based on facts, his service record, and the contributions he has made to the party and the country.

Recently, Farhash has become a target of 'politics of mudslinging' after a UMNO Supreme Council member, Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi, urged Anwar to stop using the term 'sakau' until he explains the 'scandal' related to Farhash. Following the 15th General Election, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was seen to be closer to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after being appointed as the Minister of Economic Affairs, having previously expressed his support without reservation during the Sheraton Crisis in early 2020 and supporting Mahathir to complete his term of office.

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, on the other hand, took a long break from active politics after the 14th General Election, focusing on his corporate career and business after revealing that the decision was made due to his disappointment with the internal political developments and taking time to recover his spirit





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Datuk Seri Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak PKR Reformasi Movement Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Politics Of Mudslinging UMNO Supreme Council Member Datuk Mohamed Azmin Ali Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli

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