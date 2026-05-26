The Call for Unity and Self-Reflection in the Hajj Season

The hajj season is a time for self-reflection and unity among Muslims. The Minister of Religious Affairs, Dr. Zulkifli Hasan, reminded the ummah that internal divisions are a major reason for their weakness in the face of modern world challenges. He emphasized the importance of preserving life, wealth, and dignity, fulfilling one's trust, and avoiding usury, division, and arrogant behavior. The hajj is not just a pilgrimage to a sacred land, but a journey back to one's true nature. It is a time for Muslims to reflect on their character, behavior, and lifestyle, and to strive for a more harmonious and prosperous society.

As the world continues to face conflicts and divisions, the call for the ummah to come together is echoed in the sermons of the hajj season.

Under the scorching sun, millions of pilgrims dressed in white ihram clothing raised their hands in supplication and sought the mercy of Allah on the day of wukuf, which unites people regardless of their nationality, social status, or skin color. Since early morning, the cries of talbiah echoed from every corner of Arafah as the sea of humanity began to fill the tents for the wukuf, starting from Zuhur until Maghrib.

For hajj pilgrims, the atmosphere in Arafah is not just a pilgrimage, but a field of self-reflection that awakens people to the reality of equality among fellow Muslims. However, beneath the sea of humanity gathered there, Muslims are reminded that internal divisions are among the main reasons why the ummah continues to lag behind and be weak in the face of modern world challenges.

The Minister of the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), Dr. Zulkifli Hasan, said that if the relationship with God is not in line with social relationships among humans, it will lead to a life that is twisted and crippled, plagued by spiritual poverty, character, and morality. He said that the Prophet Muhammad, through his Farewell Hajj Sermon, had outlined the important principles in building a civilized society.

The Prophet's call is not just to increase worship and supplication, but to emphasize the importance of preserving life, wealth, and dignity, fulfilling one's trust, avoiding usury, division, arrogance, and all forms of ignorant behavior that destroy harmony. He also reminded the ummah not to play with God's laws according to their whims and worldly interests





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Hajj Unity Self-Reflection Islam Minister Of Religious Affairs Dr. Zulkifli Hasan

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