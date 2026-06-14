The Blend of Johor and Melaka Flavors in Asam Pedas Telur Ikan Mayong

A husband-wife duo, Roslin Abu Hassan and Abu Talib Jasman, have turned their Asam Pedas Telur Ikan Mayong into a must-try dish for food enthusiasts. The secret lies in their blend of Johor and Melaka flavors, created through a unique process that begins a day early. The restaurant's success is attributed to their commitment to quality and fresh ingredients, drawing customers from far and wide. Apart from the signature Asam Pedas dish, the restaurant serves a variety of side dishes and has a nostalgic, vintage-inspired decor that attracts many customers.

Asam pedas, a spicy and sour fish dish, is a staple in Malaysia, found in almost every state with its own unique recipes. However, the Asam Pedas Telur Ikan Mayong at a husband-wife duo's restaurant, Roslin Abu Hassan and Abu Talib Jasman , has become a must-try for food enthusiasts.

What was once a common dish has now become a specialty, drawing customers from far and wide. The secret lies in the blend of Johor and Melaka flavors, created by Roslin and Abu Talib. Roslin learned the Johor recipe from her family and then adapted it to suit Melaka's taste. Today, customers enjoy three different types of broth based on the main ingredient.

The process begins a day early with the preparation of 'pes', which is cooked until the oil is fully extracted and then stored overnight. The next day, it is stir-fried with fresh ingredients to create the signature Asam Pedas broth. Located at E-G-14 Residensi Bistari, Taman Ukay Bistari, Ampang, Selangor, the restaurant's success is attributed to Abu Talib's commitment to quality. He ensures all ingredients are fresh and maintains a clean kitchen.

Roslin notes that Asam Pedas Telur Ikan Mayong is becoming harder to find and its popularity has increased demand, requiring them to source up to 50kg of ikan mayong eggs weekly. The dish's soft texture and ability to absorb the spicy and sour broth make it a favorite among traditional food lovers. Apart from Asam Pedas, the restaurant serves a variety of side dishes including ulam-ulaman, ikan masin, sambal belacan, and unlimited air sirap.

The vintage-inspired decor, filled with antique items and recycled materials, creates a nostalgic atmosphere that attracts many customers





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Asam Pedas Johor Melaka Roslin Abu Hassan Abu Talib Jasman Ikan Mayong Traditional Food Vintage Decor

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