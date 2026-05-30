The Art of Chinese Shortbread: A Delicate Nutty Biscuit

Learn how to make authentic Chinese shortbread (sou beng), a crumbly nut biscuit with a melt-in-the-mouth texture. This recipe uses almonds but can be adapted with walnuts, peanuts, or cashews.

Chinese shortbread, known as sou beng in Cantonese, represents a cherished tradition of delicate nut-based biscuits prized for their crumbly texture, nutty aroma, and restrained sweetness.

These biscuits are a staple in Chinese bakeries and households, often enjoyed during festivals or as an everyday treat with tea. While walnuts are the classic choice, almonds, peanuts, cashews, or a mix can be used to create variations that each bring their own character. The preparation method shares similarities with Western shortbread but differs in the use of both baking powder and baking soda, resulting in a lighter, more fragile crumb that melts in the mouth.

To begin, sift together 200 grams of plain flour, 1 teaspoon of baking powder, half a teaspoon of baking soda, 80 grams of icing sugar, 50 grams of ground almonds, and a pinch of salt into the bowl of an electric mixer. Use a paddle attachment on low speed to combine the dry ingredients.

Slowly drizzle in 120 grams of melted unsalted butter (or a neutral oil like peanut oil) while mixing; the goal is to incorporate the fat until the dough resembles fine breadcrumbs. Do not overmix, as this can develop gluten and make the biscuits dense. The mixture should hold together when pressed but still feel sandy. Using a 6cm round cutter as a mould, loosely fill it with the crumb mixture to about 1cm thickness.

Press firmly with your fingers or the flat base of a glass to compact the crumbs into a solid disc. Transfer the formed biscuits onto a lined baking tray, spacing them about 2cm apart. Brush the tops lightly with beaten egg wash. Bake at 170°C (340°F) for 15 minutes, or until the biscuits puff slightly and develop natural cracks on the surface.

Remove from the oven and apply a second coat of egg wash to seal the cracks and create a glossy finish. Garnish with almond flakes or other nuts before returning to the oven for an additional 2 minutes if needed. Allow the biscuits to cool completely on a wire rack. As they cool, the texture transforms: the exterior develops a delicate snap while the interior remains tender and airy.

These biscuits are best stored in an airtight container; they will keep for up to two weeks. Serve them with hot Chinese tea or coffee for a simple indulgence that quietly disappears from the tin. The combination of buttery, nutty flavors and melt-in-the-mouth crumb makes them an enduring favorite. Experiment with different nuts and even a pinch of five-spice powder to create your own signature version





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