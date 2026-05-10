Thaksin Shinawatra Supporters Expect Thousands to Gather for His Release

This news text highlights the upcoming mass gathering to welcome the release of Thaksin Shinawatra from prison after serving a two-year sentence for corruption charges. The gathering is expected to occur at Klong Prem Central Prison and is being monitored by the news team for its potential impact on the Thai political landscape.

BANGKOK: Worachai Hema, a former Pheu Thai MP and Red Shirt leader, revealed on Sunday (May 10) that at least 1,000 supporters of Thaksin Shinawatra are expected to gather to welcome his release at Klong Prem Central Prison.

Supporters have already begun arriving in the area, with some planning to stay overnight outside the prison while others are staying at nearby hotels. The gathering will feature a communal meal using prepared supplies, accompanied by light music and a political forum for exchanging views. The event is set to conclude at 10pm to allow supporters to prepare for the welcome of the "big boss" the following day





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Thaksin Shinawatra Release From Prison Mass Gathering Corruption Charges Red Shirt Leader Political Forum Traffic Congestion

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