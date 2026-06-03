Thaksin Shinawatra Granted Full Royal Pardon on Queen Suthida's Birthday

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is to be fully discharged from his sentence under a royal pardon granted on Queen Suthida's birthday. Justice Minister Rutthapon confirms Thaksin can remove his ankle monitor, with administrative procedures remaining.

BANGKOK - Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to be fully discharged from his remaining sentence under a royal pardon granted in conjunction with Queen Suthida 's birthday on June 3.

Thai Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat confirmed that Thaksin's name was included in the list of individuals receiving a royal pardon after the publication in the Royal Gazette of a Royal Command by King Maha Vajiralongkorn issuing the Royal Decree on Royal Pardons 2026. Under Section 8 of the decree, Thaksin is to be immediately released from the remainder of his sentence as he had less than one year left to serve.

The minister stated that Thaksin would be allowed to remove his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet immediately, though administrative procedures still need to be completed, including review by provincial committees established to handle such cases. Thaksin, aged 76, had been released on parole from prison on May 11 after serving eight months of his one-year sentence at Klong Prem Central Prison. His parole was granted by Thailand's Department of Corrections, citing his age and health condition as grounds for early release.

Thaksin was originally jailed following a Supreme Court ruling last year that he had improperly served a 2023 sentence in a hospital suite instead of a prison cell. He was first elected prime minister in 2001 and again in 2005, but his second term was cut short by a military coup, leading him to exile. After returning to Thailand in August 2023, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption and abuse of power.

However, he received a royal pardon that reduced his sentence to one year. Instead of serving time in a regular prison, he was transferred to a private hospital room on health grounds. His sentence was later reduced further, and he was released under an early release scheme for elderly prisoners. Royal pardons in Thailand are traditionally granted to eligible inmates on significant national occasions, including royal birthdays and other important commemorative events.

This year's decree was issued in honor of Queen Suthida's birthday. The announcement by Justice Minister Rutthapon clarified that Thaksin's inclusion in the pardon list means he is effectively a free man, though administrative steps remain. The case has drawn significant attention due to Thaksin's prominent political history and the controversies surrounding his detention and medical treatment.

The pardon marks the final chapter in a legal saga that has spanned over a decade, involving corruption charges, exile, and a highly publicized return. Many observers see this as a political move, but the government maintains it is a routine application of the royal prerogative. Thaksin's supporters have welcomed the news, while critics argue it highlights the selective application of justice in Thailand. Regardless, Thaksin is now expected to live without further legal restrictions related to this sentence





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thaksin Shinawatra Royal Pardon Thailand Queen Suthida Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sarawak Aims to Tackle Festive Season Airfare Hikes with AirBorneo LaunchSarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg announced that the state-owned airline AirBorneo, once fully operational, will address high airfares during festive seasons like Gawai and Hari Raya. The airline is currently in a transition phase after the state government takeover. The Premier expressed hope that subsidies will be provided to reduce fares, improving mobility for residents traveling home. He also highlighted Gawai as an opportunity to showcase Sarawak's diverse culture to a wider audience both nationally and globally.

Read more »

Tennis-Serena to make much-awaited return at Queen's Club ChampionshipsPARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Money transfer company Wise's ⁠London-listed shares fell by more than 10% on ‌Monday on news that the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating its European entity in cases the prosecutor said reportedly involve more ​than half a billion euros ($582.5 million) ⁠in suspicious transactions.

Read more »

Former Thai PM Thaksin set for full release under royal pardon, avoiding Sept 9 waitAnd the 71-year-old star couldn't be happier to see him.

Read more »