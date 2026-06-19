This report covers two separate bomb attacks in Thailand's southern provinces that injured multiple police officers, creating opportunities for local producers due to trade restrictions, while Sri Lanka faces a major dengue outbreak with over 44,000 cases.

Trade restrictions between Thailand and its international partners have created significant opportunities for local producers , according to a statement from the Fisheries Department. However, the same period has seen heightened security concerns in Thailand 's southern provinces.

On June 19, at 8:10 am, a bomb attack targeted border patrol police officers from a teacher protection unit on the Ban Pulo Saniyae-Ban Sakai road in Moo 4 of Ban Rae sub-district, Thanto district, Yala province. The attack left two officers severely injured: Corporal Kittisak Saksang suffered facial shrapnel injuries, while Corporal Poraphat Wongruaydee experienced chest tightness and limited mobility but remained conscious.

Both were initially taken to Thanto Hospital; the two most severely injured were airlifted by helicopter to Yala Hospital. An explosive ordnance disposal team and forensic officials inspected the scene and heightened security measures. Yala Regional Hospital later reported that Wongruaydee required urgent surgery to remove blood from his pleural cavity and repair lung damage.

Later the same day, at 11:30 am, another bomb attack targeted the Pattani Police Special Operations unit at Ban Khuan Yi in Moo 3 of Pado sub-district, Mayo district, Pattani province, injuring five officers with chest tightness: Sergeants Anuchit, Bunyawat, Wisitphon, Aphisit, and Sumit. Authorities cordoned off the scene to gather evidence and are pursuing suspects for legal action.

In unrelated public health news, Sri Lanka is battling a severe surge in dengue fever, reporting over 44,000 cases so far this year, straining healthcare resources





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Thailand Bomb Attack Yala Pattani Police Trade Restrictions Local Producers Sri Lanka Dengue Health Crisis

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