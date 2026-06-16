Thai Royal Expert Exposes Photos of King's Third Wife Living Under House Arrest

Photos of Srirasmi, the King's third wife, show her living a simple life under house arrest in Thailand, sparking concern for her mental health and well-being.

Thai royal expert has exposed photos of the King's third wife, Srirasmi , living a simple life under house arrest in Ratchaburi province in central Thailand.

The photos show her in white robes with her head shaved, a sign of her nunhood, and engaging in activities such as planting seeds and sweeping leaves in her backyard. However, despite her attempts to lead a simple life, her eyes tell a different story, suggesting that being under house arrest and separated from her son, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, who is the next in line for the throne after the king, has taken a toll on her mental health.

The exact reason behind her sadness is unclear, but being forced to leave the palace and her son has undoubtedly had a significant impact on her life. In 2014, Srirasmi's uncle, parents, sister, and three brothers were convicted of several offences, including defamation to the monarchy, and were sentenced to prison. Srirasmi herself was stripped of her royal title that same year.

Since then, she has not been seen in public, and the photos of her living under house arrest have sparked widespread interest and concern for her well-being. The situation highlights the complexities and challenges faced by those in positions of power and the consequences of their actions





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