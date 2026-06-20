Thai Meteorological Department Warns of Unsettled Weather

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of unsettled weather due to the south-west monsoon prevailing over Thailand, bringing heavy rain to 48 provinces and potential flash floods and forest run-off.

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of unsettled weather as the south-west monsoon continues to prevail, bringing heavy rain to 48 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok.

Some areas are at risk of forest run-off and flash floods, especially low-lying areas, while boat operators are advised to beware of strong waves. On Saturday, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast that over the next 24 hours, the East, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the lower South would see heavy rain in some areas.

This is due to a moderate south-west monsoon still prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure cell covering upper Vietnam. People in the affected areas are advised to prepare for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying zones. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate at 1-2 metres high.

In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are about one metre high. In thunderstorm areas, waves may rise above two metres. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun.

Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, mostly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram. Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, mostly in Uthai Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon. Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. From Phuket northwards: south-westerly winds of 15-35 km/h. Waves 1-2 metres high, and above two metres in thunderstorm areas.

From Krabi southwards: south-westerly winds of 15-30 km/h. Waves about one metre high, and above two metres in thunderstorm areas





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Thai Meteorological Department South-West Monsoon Heavy Rain Flash Floods Forest Run-Off

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